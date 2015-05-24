A modern kitchen with an Edwardian influence

It’s the eternal dilemma facing those renovating some aspect of their homes: how to modernise without losing that comforting quality of the past? How to acknowledge tradition without veering into dated sentimentality?

Well, Rencraft – kitchen and bathroom designers based in Kent, in the UK – appear to have very competently answered both of those questions with the project below, a highly modern kitchen that isn’t shy about its strong Edwardian influence. If you’re thinking about doing something different with your own kitchen, this is a must-see.