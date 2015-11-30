The path to garden heaven

When you have a garden, balcony, terrace, courtyard, or indeed any type of outdoor space, you are most likely going to want to make the most out of it. And what is the best way to do this? Install a dining table. Dining settings instantly draw individuals outside, provide a practical space to eat, and look wonderful too. They can offer an entertainment for hosting soirées, shindigs, and parties, while also simply providing a place to eat dinner within the serenity of your own personal outdoor space.

When choosing a table and chairs, you should pick something that is comfortable and practical. It’s all well and good to have your heart set of a beautiful antique timber setting with iron lacework chairs, but if it isn't practical you shouldn't buy it. Timber can look beautiful, but if your space is exposed to heavy rain and sunshine (like Singapore), you might want to reconsider. Additionally, wrought iron can look gorgeous and last a lifetime, but is often extremely heavy, difficult to manoeuvre (especially on grass), and can lead to frustration and in turn, disuse. Pick easy lightweight, and low maintenance furniture for handy, serviceable, and stylish alfresco dining.