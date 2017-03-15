A dream modern flat filled with perfect neutral decor

There are some apartments that seem so well put together, that nothing could disrupt the good energy that flows around them. And we've found one such example of style and class, right here!

The interior designer that curated this project had such a good handle on how to use understated motifs and classic furniture pieces in order to create a welcoming ambience and easy, luxurious feel. And we know that you'll be shocked by how cohesive every room feels. From the super sleek kitchen through to a fun and engaging kid's room, this is an exceptional home, so let's take a look!