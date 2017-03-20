This Taiwanese couple prove how chic a family home can be

When we think of family living, we often associate it with practicality over style. Things need to work, they need to be hardwearing and most of all they need to be low-maintenance. So when it comes to interior design, most families opt for perfunctory measures rather than chic or elegant style. However, one needn’t cancel out the other. Quite the opposite in fact – a well-designed dwelling can provide a sleek living environment, while still offering the functionality of an efficient family home.

Enter the monochromatic apartment from Stuart10. Designed with flair, refinement and sophistication this residence is more than a simple family abode: it’s a revolutionised lifestyle.

Offering comfort alongside style, this trendy property ticks all the boxes. It boasts an open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen, a master suite (with en suite of course), 2 children’s bedrooms, family bathroom, as well as an extra home office for the adults. Simply put, it’s spectacular. Ready to swoon? Let’s check it out below…