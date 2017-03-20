This Taiwanese couple prove how chic a family home can be

When we think of family living, we often associate it with practicality over style. Things need to work, they need to be hardwearing and most of all they need to be low-maintenance. So when it comes to interior design, most families opt for perfunctory measures rather than chic or elegant style. However, one needn’t cancel out the other. Quite the opposite in fact – a well-designed dwelling can provide a sleek living environment, while still offering the functionality of an efficient family home.
Enter the monochromatic apartment from Stuart10. Designed with flair, refinement and sophistication this residence is more than a simple family abode: it’s a revolutionised lifestyle.
Offering comfort alongside style, this trendy property ticks all the boxes. It boasts an open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen, a master suite (with en suite of course), 2 children’s bedrooms, family bathroom, as well as an extra home office for the adults. Simply put, it’s spectacular. Ready to swoon? Let’s check it out below…
Upon first inspection this home certainly doesn’t look like a family abode. It’s sleek, chic and beautifully sophisticated – surely not something we associate with little children running around and playing. And yet, this home is a lovely familial space. Designed to appear sleek, the residence is actually surprisingly kid friendly. Furniture is soft, tabletops are round, and there are plenty of surfaces that are easily cleaned.
Dark colours are a must when living with family. The designers of this home certainly know this, and have included a palette of darker shades and hues. They assist in hiding dirt, and while a large white sofa might look fabulous, it can easily age with general wear and tear. This leather sofa is easy to clean, while looking stylishly comfy and relaxing.
Entering the dining room, we next check out the family’s eating space. This multifunctional area is ideal for every night dining, while stylish enough to host a fine gastronomic event. The copper suspended lights impart elegance, while contrasted by the matte finishes chairs.
There is also a smart room divider, which provides a space for the sofa to sit against, along with storage for the dining room tableware.
Heading into the home office we see the dark (family-friendly) colour scheme has been maintained, while the rich blue tones look superb against the rich leather chair that emanates with warmth and an inviting aesthetic.
The ideal reading corner to escape the hustle and bustle of the open plan living room, this clever space is just one of the many inclusions that guarantee this house is a cut above the rest.
Entering the workspace we notice that there is enough room for two individuals, and includes a privacy curtain, which means parents can work, while still making sure the children are okay in the next room. Surfaces are high gloss and chic, along with bespoke black veneer joinery that is seriously impressive.
Across the home we head into the master suite. To get to the room you first enter a hallway of cabinets that act as a storage space and dressing room for garments and accessories. At the end of this space sits a dressing table, with large reflective mirror and bright yellow bouquet of blooms.
The bedroom itself is tranquil and serene. It’s effortless and cosy, while still providing a sense of homeliness and warmth. The dark aubergine hue is alluring and subdued, yet romantic as well. It ensures a more mature approach is utilised, while feeling like one of the less sophisticated spaces.
Within the child’s room the atmosphere is decidedly bubblier. A bright pink colour scheme offers cheery fun, along with a playful array of accessories. Simple yet successful, this space is definitely a bright departure from the darker colour schemes we saw in other parts of the house.
