How to create a sleeping zone in a studio apartment

With studio apartment living spaces becoming smaller and harder to design, the most common challenge being faced now with these high-density urban zones, is how to create and distinguish your sleeping area.

No one wants to wake facing their kitchen kettle, spending the day stumbling over the bedclothes or even worse, having guests perched on the edge of your bed trying to make small talk!

Thankfully, none of this is necessary if we start looking at our small spaces and thinking of small solutions to fit. The very first idea to abandon though is the painful reality that existing bedroom furniture from a larger home will probably not fit well. Once this idea is let go, the adventure of creating a special sleeping zone begins.

For tips and inspirations, check out these 6 different sleeping alcoves.