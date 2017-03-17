20 magical bathrooms that will inspire you to upgrade yours

If you've been craving a better bathroom for a while, we think this article is going to be the final push that you need to actually get on with a total redesign—we've found some of the most luxurious, incredible and unusual spaces out there!

The bathroom designers who created these wonderful spots must have been at the top of their game, as every room feels well thought out, cohesive and above all else, fresh and relaxing. Which is exactly what you want from a bathroom, no? Don't think that we are going to show you all-white spaces only though, as there are some truly amazing colour and material combinations here, so let's take a look and see which project inspires you the most!