20 magical bathrooms that will inspire you to upgrade yours

霧島の別荘, アトリエ環 建築設計事務所 アトリエ環 建築設計事務所 Modern bathroom
If you've been craving a better bathroom for a while, we think this article is going to be the final push that you need to actually get on with a total redesign—we've found some of the most luxurious, incredible and unusual spaces out there! 

The bathroom designers who created these wonderful spots must have been at the top of their game, as every room feels well thought out, cohesive and above all else, fresh and relaxing. Which is exactly what you want from a bathroom, no? Don't think that we are going to show you all-white spaces only though, as there are some truly amazing colour and material combinations here, so let's take a look and see which project inspires you the most!

1. The addition of trailing plants here has created a home spa vibe.

東長町の家, 環境建築計画 環境建築計画 Modern bathroom Glass White
環境建築計画

2. An exclusively white design adds so much sophistication and freshness.

9 cross, ATELIER A+A ATELIER A+A Modern bathroom
ATELIER A+A

3. A sunken bathtub? YES PLEASE! Just look at that connection to the garden as well!

披露山＿海の家, Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects Modern bathroom Wood Blue
Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects

4. Simple, unfussy and elegant. What more could you want?

元浅草の住居, 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates Minimalist style bathroom
蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect &amp; Associates

5. We love the addition of a retro sideboard here, for some style contrast!

House in Sayo, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Modern bathroom Grey
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

6. A square bath really maximises the usable space in a small bathroom.

柳川の家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style bathroom
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

7. Glass walls are a bold, but beautiful choice.

七隈の家, 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office Modern bathroom
森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office

8. Polished concrete walls add a really industrial and pared back nuance.

横浜の家, 株式会社 神成建築計画事務所 株式会社 神成建築計画事務所 Modern bathroom
株式会社 神成建築計画事務所

横浜の家

9. Sliding doors offer easy enjoyment of nature while you bathe!

8匹の猫と姉妹の暮らす家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style bathroom
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

10. A feature wall of mosaic tiles has really livened up this bathroom.

稲荷町の家(リノベーション), 株式会社CAPD 株式会社CAPD Scandinavian style bathroom
株式会社CAPD

11. Using as much wood as possible has created such an inviting ambience here.

O邸, 中塚健仁建築設計事務所 中塚健仁建築設計事務所 Modern bathroom
中塚健仁建築設計事務所

O邸

12. Wow! Just look at how funky and unusual that statement sink is! What a feature!

鶴見の家Ⅱ, アトリエ・ブリコラージュ一級建築士事務所 アトリエ・ブリコラージュ一級建築士事務所 Modern bathroom
アトリエ・ブリコラージュ一級建築士事務所

13. Polished concrete, monochrome styling and a split between the functionalities here makes this bathroom so chic.

奈坪の家 / House in Natsubo, 水野純也建築設計事務所 水野純也建築設計事務所 Eclectic style bathroom
水野純也建築設計事務所

14. This feels like an outdoor bathroom! Sliding doors and plants are working wonders!

座喜味のヴィラ, 岡部義孝建築設計事務所 岡部義孝建築設計事務所 Modern bathroom
岡部義孝建築設計事務所

15. Bespoke carpentry has certainly elevated this design to a whole new plain!

.宮司の家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style bathroom
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

16. Screen doors, dual showers, amazing flooring and a sunken bathtub. This bathroom has it all!

滝と水盤のある暮らし～レアージュ Rarage, PROSPERDESIGN ARCHITECT /プロスパーデザイン/プールハウス PROSPERDESIGN ARCHITECT /プロスパーデザイン/プールハウス Eclectic style bathroom
PROSPERDESIGN ARCHITECT /プロスパーデザイン/プールハウス

17. Dividing the space with glass doors is absolutely genius and look at that small garden view as well.

GALDK-03, W.D.A W.D.A Asian style bathroom
W.D.A

18. With such a gorgeous view, the bathroom here can afford to be super simple.

028熱海伊豆山Yさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern bathroom Tiles White
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

19. This bathroom has relaxation running through every design choice. It really could be a spa!

施工例写真, フォンテトレーディング株式会社 フォンテトレーディング株式会社 BathroomBathtubs & showers
フォンテトレーディング株式会社

20. There's something so unique about outdoor bathrooms and this one is perfect!

霧島の別荘, アトリエ環 建築設計事務所 アトリエ環 建築設計事務所 Modern bathroom
アトリエ環 建築設計事務所

For even more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to furnish a narrow bathroom effectively?

Which of these bathrooms really caught your eye?

