10 simple ways to make your HDB flat feel like yours

Like many aspects of life in Singapore, living in HDB housing has its pros and its cons. Generally, when we move into a new home we want to personalise it, but with publicly controlled properties there are certain restrictions to what you can and cannot do. This commonly involves the actual layout and structure of the apartment, meaning as much as you’d like a fancy new open plan interior, chances are you’re going to have to stick with the (often dated) blueprint.
It’s not all bad news though! We’ve got 10 ways you can make your HDB flat feel welcoming, warm and most importantly, yours. From adding unique accessories to updating some of the main living spaces you can breathe new life into your abode. This is not only a great way to improve your daily routine, but also to allow you to feel proud of the place in which you live. Ready to check out some of our suggestions?
HDB resident? Own it and love it by reading on below…
DIY furniture and accessories can personalise your space and make it feel homely. If you’re unable to screw anything into the walls, you should grab an old plank of timber or old door, paint it and lean it against the wall, where you can add all your hooks and necessities. Hint: this works great in the entrance or kitchen!
Accessories and accoutrements are the best ways to personalise and add your touch to a HDB home. Look at adding throw cushions and rugs that are welcoming and chic.
The furniture is one thing you do have control over, and this can play a huge part in the overall appearance and style of your abode. If you have a limited budget invest in only one statement piece such as a sofa or dining table, and shop vintage for the rest.
Stick on motifs are perfect for boosting your dwelling’s appearance, and come off without removing paint!
Indoor plants can remove odours within the home, adding a sense of liveliness and purity. Add plenty of greenery to evoke nature and an organic ambience.
If you have unattractive blinds you can cover them with some stylish curtains. Generally these are fairly easy to install, and will cause little damage to your walls. If you don’t have any window dressings this is also a great place to start, as it will add personality.
It might sound a little too hard, but new drawer pulls, cabinet handles and even sink taps is rather simple and totally updates your home’s look. And remember, if you need a helping hand, you can always to chat to one of our professionals!
Lighting is everything in a rental. Utilise as many sources as possible, focusing on up light to avoid drawing attention to unattractive architectural textures. Having people around? Dull the lights and your home will look far more inviting.
Do you have a gross or ugly floor? If you do a large area rug will cover it easily and stylishly!
Of course, there are always limits to what you can and cannot do, but many landlords will approve a re-paint. If this is the case a fresh coat in a colour of your choosing will look wonderful.
