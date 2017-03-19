10 simple ways to make your HDB flat feel like yours

Like many aspects of life in Singapore, living in HDB housing has its pros and its cons. Generally, when we move into a new home we want to personalise it, but with publicly controlled properties there are certain restrictions to what you can and cannot do. This commonly involves the actual layout and structure of the apartment, meaning as much as you’d like a fancy new open plan interior, chances are you’re going to have to stick with the (often dated) blueprint.

It’s not all bad news though! We’ve got 10 ways you can make your HDB flat feel welcoming, warm and most importantly, yours. From adding unique accessories to updating some of the main living spaces you can breathe new life into your abode. This is not only a great way to improve your daily routine, but also to allow you to feel proud of the place in which you live. Ready to check out some of our suggestions?

HDB resident? Own it and love it by reading on below…