10 creative ways to bring a touch of magic to your bedroom

Justwords
Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
The bedroom is one of the most important living spaces in the house—a private retreat where you unwind in comfort after the day’s tensions, whether to sleep, read or just relax with a cup of tea. It's also a space that you should decorate in accordance with your true personality, so you can relax and re-energise in an ambience that suits you best. 

There are a number of ingenious ways to add that magical touch to your boudoir, and today we'll take you on a tour of 10 bedrooms that showcase these creative tips perfectly. Let’s begin!

​1. Jazz up the walls

Let's Surf Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored posters,poster,palms,surf,sticker,poster,palms,surf,sticker
Pixers

Let's Surf

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

The walls of your bedroom are the perfect canvas on which to display your personality. Whether by means of paintings, vinyl stickers or wallpaper, add a splash of style to your space!

2. ​Headboard options

Fulham Penthouse, Yohan May Design Yohan May Design Modern style bedroom
Yohan May Design

Fulham Penthouse

Yohan May Design
Yohan May Design
Yohan May Design

The headboard of your bed can make a truly dramatic statement. Whether you choose a vintage, contemporary, rustic or minimalist look, the headboard is sure to add that extra bit of style to your bedroom!

3. ​Accessorize with élan

Trilocale in città studi, Atelier delle Verdure Atelier delle Verdure Scandinavian style bedroom
Atelier delle Verdure

Atelier delle Verdure
Atelier delle Verdure
Atelier delle Verdure

Stylish accessories like snazzy mirrors, designer pottery, trendy vases and classy knick-knacks can spice up any kind of bedroom décor, as we see in this picture.

4. A touch of retro

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Beige
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

For a retro look to your bedroom, fit in a booth or two and lift up the décor a notch!

5. ​Selecting wall textures

Roman House Penthouse, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Roman House Penthouse

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

There are a large range of wall veneers available, ranging from natural stone to exposed brick to designer tiles. Choose a wall that reflects your personality.

6. ​Create a nook

自然。隱逸 - 北歐風格 有容藝室內裝修設計有限公司 Scandinavian style bedroom
有容藝室內裝修設計有限公司

自然。隱逸—北歐風格

有容藝室內裝修設計有限公司
有容藝室內裝修設計有限公司
有容藝室內裝修設計有限公司

If you have a spacious bedroom, then there is nothing like a cosy nook for creating some charming décor. A comfortable recliner or rocking chair, a round table, a stylish lamp – what a lovely way to add stylish comfort to the bedroom!

7. ​Selecting suitable textiles

family spot - realizacja, Saje Architekci Joanna Morkowska-Saj Saje Architekci Joanna Morkowska-Saj Scandinavian style bedroom
Saje Architekci Joanna Morkowska-Saj

Saje Architekci Joanna Morkowska-Saj
Saje Architekci Joanna Morkowska-Saj
Saje Architekci Joanna Morkowska-Saj

The fabric used for the bed linen, cushions, carpets and curtains is an essential feature of bedroom décor. Textiles can greatly enhance the look and feel of your room.

8. ​Innovative ideas

Upcycling life - air bb, FattoreQ fabbrica FattoreQ fabbrica Eclectic style bedroom
FattoreQ fabbrica

FattoreQ fabbrica
FattoreQ fabbrica
FattoreQ fabbrica

Out-of-the-box ideas are sure to add a dash of quirky style to your room. Look at this unique clothes hanger, consisting of a wooden rod and two lengths of rope, while the wooden ladder makes a creative towel stand!

9. ​Metallic notes

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bedroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Metallic hues are a gorgeous, trendy way to lift your bedroom décor. Look how the copper tones of the chair, lamps and accessories make this bedroom a snazzy affair.

10. ​Lighting up

Blue Velvet, Insides Insides Industrial style bedroom Blue
Insides

Insides
Insides
Insides

Lights play a major role in bedroom décor. Customised snazzy light fixtures, whether like the one in the picture, neon signs or any other kind of trendy lighting, add a whole new dimension to bedroom style!

These 10 marvellous tips will definitely boost the style quotient of your bedroom. For more design ideas, take a look at: 8 modern apartment bedrooms you'll wish were yours

Which of these bedroom ideas will you be trying?

