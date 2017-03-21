10 creative ways to bring a touch of magic to your bedroom

The bedroom is one of the most important living spaces in the house—a private retreat where you unwind in comfort after the day’s tensions, whether to sleep, read or just relax with a cup of tea. It's also a space that you should decorate in accordance with your true personality, so you can relax and re-energise in an ambience that suits you best.
There are a number of ingenious ways to add that magical touch to your boudoir, and today we'll take you on a tour of 10 bedrooms that showcase these creative tips perfectly. Let’s begin!
The walls of your bedroom are the perfect canvas on which to display your personality. Whether by means of paintings, vinyl stickers or wallpaper, add a splash of style to your space!
The headboard of your bed can make a truly dramatic statement. Whether you choose a vintage, contemporary, rustic or minimalist look, the headboard is sure to add that extra bit of style to your bedroom!
Stylish accessories like snazzy mirrors, designer pottery, trendy vases and classy knick-knacks can spice up any kind of bedroom décor, as we see in this picture.
For a retro look to your bedroom, fit in a booth or two and lift up the décor a notch!
There are a large range of wall veneers available, ranging from natural stone to exposed brick to designer tiles. Choose a wall that reflects your personality.
If you have a spacious bedroom, then there is nothing like a cosy nook for creating some charming décor. A comfortable recliner or rocking chair, a round table, a stylish lamp – what a lovely way to add stylish comfort to the bedroom!
The fabric used for the bed linen, cushions, carpets and curtains is an essential feature of bedroom décor. Textiles can greatly enhance the look and feel of your room.
Out-of-the-box ideas are sure to add a dash of quirky style to your room. Look at this unique clothes hanger, consisting of a wooden rod and two lengths of rope, while the wooden ladder makes a creative towel stand!
Metallic hues are a gorgeous, trendy way to lift your bedroom décor. Look how the copper tones of the chair, lamps and accessories make this bedroom a snazzy affair.
Lights play a major role in bedroom décor. Customised snazzy light fixtures, whether like the one in the picture, neon signs or any other kind of trendy lighting, add a whole new dimension to bedroom style!
These 10 marvellous tips will definitely boost the style quotient of your bedroom. For more design ideas, take a look at: 8 modern apartment bedrooms you'll wish were yours