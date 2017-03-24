Your browser is out-of-date.

7 low-cost ideas for chic and dreamy bedroom decor

Justwords
Projeto de interiores numa casa de Praia , Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Who doesn’t want a beautiful, serene bedroom to return to after a gruelling day at work? This one room of the house is your sanctuary where you can be yourself, rest, dream and unwind. But is the thought of redecorating your old bedroom making you dread the expenses involved? Then fret not! We bring you 7 affordable ideas to make your bedroom stylish and soothing, without a major overhaul. From flowers to photos, mirrors to fabrics, you'll find all the tips you need for a dreamy new boudoir!

1. Power of mirrors

Um convite a dormir e sonhar com castelos e princesas, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

By simply introducing a large mirror, you can dramatically enhance the size of your bedroom, adding brightness, too. Just decide on an aesthetic spot for its placement, and go for either vertical or horizontal positioning. Or, take your cue from this lovely room from the interior designers and decorators at Alma Portuguesa, and place it above your bed.

2. DIY headboard

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're not keen on buying a ready-made headboard, simply put together some salvaged wooden strips to build it yourself. It will be cost-effective, original and fill your bedroom with character.

3. A wall of photos

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO LISBOA, fernando piçarra fotografia
fernando piçarra fotografia

fernando piçarra fotografia
fernando piçarra fotografia
fernando piçarra fotografia

Why keep all those cherished photos from trips or family gatherings tucked away? Put them together to create a beautiful collage, which tells your story and what you love. You can choose similar or different kinds of frames for the collage. Also, feel free to experiment with black and white photos or sepia photos.

4. Get personal

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO BAIRRO ALTO I - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

Hanging an instrument on the wall if you love music can be a great idea to jazz up your bedroom. You can also add a vinyl sticker depicting an inspirational or romantic quote. It’s a wonderful way to personalise the space!

5. Simple decorated shelves

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sleek floating shelves are widely available in various hues and can be mounted on any wall in your bedroom. You can then adorn them with framed paintings, photos, candles of flowers. It will look gorgeous!

6. Original ideas

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Never underestimate the power of original ideas when it comes to bedroom decor. For instance, in this bedroom, conventional side tables have been replaced with wood and jute stools for a quirky look. Thus, a brand new ambiance was achieved without 'adding' anything.

7. Elegant textiles

Projeto de interiores numa casa de Praia , Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

The right textiles can not only contribute to the aesthetics of your bedroom, but also boost the comfort factor. Whether it’s the bedspread, cushions, blankets, drapes or rug, quality textiles in soothing hues can make a major difference to your bedroom. Try picking some vibrant or patterned cushions, or use a bedspread in a different colour, and see how the space blossoms!    

Do you have any other budget bedroom ideas to share with us?

No, Thanks