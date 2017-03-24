7 low-cost ideas for chic and dreamy bedroom decor

Who doesn’t want a beautiful, serene bedroom to return to after a gruelling day at work? This one room of the house is your sanctuary where you can be yourself, rest, dream and unwind. But is the thought of redecorating your old bedroom making you dread the expenses involved? Then fret not! We bring you 7 affordable ideas to make your bedroom stylish and soothing, without a major overhaul. From flowers to photos, mirrors to fabrics, you'll find all the tips you need for a dreamy new boudoir!
By simply introducing a large mirror, you can dramatically enhance the size of your bedroom, adding brightness, too. Just decide on an aesthetic spot for its placement, and go for either vertical or horizontal positioning. Or, take your cue from this lovely room from the interior designers and decorators at Alma Portuguesa, and place it above your bed.
If you're not keen on buying a ready-made headboard, simply put together some salvaged wooden strips to build it yourself. It will be cost-effective, original and fill your bedroom with character.
Why keep all those cherished photos from trips or family gatherings tucked away? Put them together to create a beautiful collage, which tells your story and what you love. You can choose similar or different kinds of frames for the collage. Also, feel free to experiment with black and white photos or sepia photos.
Hanging an instrument on the wall if you love music can be a great idea to jazz up your bedroom. You can also add a vinyl sticker depicting an inspirational or romantic quote. It’s a wonderful way to personalise the space!
Sleek floating shelves are widely available in various hues and can be mounted on any wall in your bedroom. You can then adorn them with framed paintings, photos, candles of flowers. It will look gorgeous!
Never underestimate the power of original ideas when it comes to bedroom decor. For instance, in this bedroom, conventional side tables have been replaced with wood and jute stools for a quirky look. Thus, a brand new ambiance was achieved without 'adding' anything.
The right textiles can not only contribute to the aesthetics of your bedroom, but also boost the comfort factor. Whether it’s the bedspread, cushions, blankets, drapes or rug, quality textiles in soothing hues can make a major difference to your bedroom. Try picking some vibrant or patterned cushions, or use a bedspread in a different colour, and see how the space blossoms!
