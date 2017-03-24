7 low-cost ideas for chic and dreamy bedroom decor

The right textiles can not only contribute to the aesthetics of your bedroom, but also boost the comfort factor. Whether it’s the bedspread, cushions, blankets, drapes or rug, quality textiles in soothing hues can make a major difference to your bedroom. Try picking some vibrant or patterned cushions, or use a bedspread in a different colour, and see how the space blossoms!

For more boudoir inspiration, take a peek at: 8 modern apartment bedrooms you'll wish were yours