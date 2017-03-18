The elegant city home with two very different sides

Pulling modern and traditional elements together in one home can be a minefield, but with the help of an amazing architect and interior designer, the results can be truly spectacular! And that's what we're going to show you today, as a heritage home got a modern extension and the interior reflects the juxtaposition of the exterior to perfection.

We think you'll be staggered by the way contemporary décor has been supported with vintage furniture, to create an eminently usable and exciting home with a difference—so let's take a look!