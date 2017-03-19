3 chic apartments that combine living room and kitchen

If you've been wondering what all the fuss is about with open-plan living spaces, prepare to totally understand it. We've found three beautiful apartments that aptly demonstrate exactly why combining functional areas, such as kitchens and living rooms, is such a great idea!

The interior designers that oversaw these wonderful projects had such a great grasp on how to create cohesive, crisp and airy living areas, using white as the main colour, but accenting the areas with fabulous extra touches. So let's take a look and see if you could be tempted to recreate any of these terrific ideas in your home!