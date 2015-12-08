Create your own Holistic Garden

A holistic garden engages all the senses, from the gentle tinkle of wind chimes, the fragrance of flowers and the cool, lush scent of grass and the earthy, feeling of digging your hands into moist earth and growing something from scratch.

But a holistic garden is much more than just a garden that awakens the senses. Creating such a garden is about learning to work with the natural ecosystem of a garden and seeking to help it find its own balance without the use of artificial chemicals and fertilisers. It is the most earth friendly and healthy way to garden.

Weather small or large, the process of creating and maintaining your own holistic garden can provide hours of stress-relieving fun. Keep reading to learn more.