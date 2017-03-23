The 115m² flat decked in fresh, bright neutrals

Are you ready to enter the K-House? Planned and composed by Taichung City-based Thinking Design, this incredible 115 m² residence is elegant, refined and truly beautiful. Opting for a timber-clad interior, the apartment plays on the natural light to incorporate a visually spectacular array of angles, shapes and forms that reflect the external environment.

The interplay between the different textures and tones evokes a sensuous ambience, and one of complete tranquility. Sleek, chic and undeniably beautiful, we’re proud today to take you inside this home, where we’re sure you’ll glean a few tips and tricks for your own abode. Ready to take a peek? Let’s check out this gorgeous home below…