9 common interior design mistakes to avoid at all costs

Een romantische woonkamer, Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Country style living room
When it comes to decorating, interior design and décor there are plenty of things you’ll want to avoid doing. However not all mistakes can be bad. In fact, over the course of many home renovations, some of these missteps have actually resulted in rather happy accidents. And contrariwise, others have not. 

Today on homify, we’re going to show you 9 common mistakes that you’ll definitely want to avoid. These unfortunate everyday blunders will not lead to domestic bliss, nor will they enhance your home’s aesthetics. But the good new is, they’re easy to circumvent. Read on below to see if you’re guilty of any of these design crimes, and fix them up today!

1. The wrong colour flooring

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify
homify

An unfortunate choice of flooring can have huge repercussions on the overall ambience and atmosphere of your home. Unfortunately there are no hard or fast rules in what can and cannot be done. In this instance you need to feel out your design, and chat to a professional or expert if possible. 

2. Bad arrangement of furniture

Woonkamer vrijstaand landhuis, Aangenaam Interieuradvies Aangenaam Interieuradvies Scandinavian style living room Purple/Violet
Aangenaam Interieuradvies
Aangenaam Interieuradvies

Your room should evoke a sense of flow and cohesion throughout. If your furniture blocks windows or doors, you'll no doubt create a space that is uninviting, dark and uncomfortable. 

3. Poor lighting

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style bedroom Wood effect
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

Lighting is a tricky thing to get right in a home. Too dark and it'll feel stifled or uninviting, and too bright it may feel clinical or lacking in warmth. 

Try to implement a few different pieces of lighting (consider a minimum of 3 different sources), which will allow you to lighten or darken your room depending on the desired mood.

4. Too much clutter

Een romantische woonkamer, Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Country style living room
Interieur Design by Nicole &amp; Fleur
Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur

Clutter is disastrous. We've said it once and we'll say it again, if you want your home to look and feel stylish, you need to clutter bust your unneeded nonessentials. Implement a clean aesthetic and you'll immediately find your interior is free, open and airy.

5. A disorganised hallway or entry

Villa Blaricum, Boks architectuur Boks architectuur Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

A messy hallway or entrance can ruin your home's sense of space, as well as its ambience. Choose functional storage options and avoid leaving shoes on the floor.

6. Sticking to the rules

Landelijk wonen, Nobel flooring Nobel flooring Country style bathroom
Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring

As much as one should stick to the rules, you also need to know when to break them. When designing your home, you should use your intuition and choose furniture that you feel a connection with. 

In this instance the designers have opted for an open bathroom vanity which, although unconventional, looks perfect for the space.

7. Creating a boring space

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style living room
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

Your home needs to feel interesting as well as well-designed. Choose interesting textures and patterns to keep your space energised and engaging. 

Pairing different timber textures and hues can work well, ensuring you create a neutral aesthetic that is open, while still minimal and neutral.

8. Too much furniture

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Rustic style living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Too many items or pieces of furniture is a common mistake that many amateur designers make. Choose a limited array of seating options and always make sure each piece has enough space to 'breathe'. 

9. Forgetting to implement personal items

Minimalisme in wit, IJzersterk interieurontwerp IJzersterk interieurontwerp Minimalist living room
IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

A home is only as welcoming and warm as the personal touches within it. If your space feels a little sterile and uninviting, it will likely offer an unusable and unliveable aura. Adding personalisations ensures warmth and style, while boosting the unique atmosphere and ambience.

Do you know any other common mistakes to avoid? Add them below...

