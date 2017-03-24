9 common interior design mistakes to avoid at all costs

When it comes to decorating, interior design and décor there are plenty of things you’ll want to avoid doing. However not all mistakes can be bad. In fact, over the course of many home renovations, some of these missteps have actually resulted in rather happy accidents. And contrariwise, others have not.
Today on homify, we’re going to show you 9 common mistakes that you’ll definitely want to avoid. These unfortunate everyday blunders will not lead to domestic bliss, nor will they enhance your home’s aesthetics. But the good new is, they’re easy to circumvent. Read on below to see if you’re guilty of any of these design crimes, and fix them up today!
An unfortunate choice of flooring can have huge repercussions on the overall ambience and atmosphere of your home. Unfortunately there are no hard or fast rules in what can and cannot be done. In this instance you need to feel out your design, and chat to a professional or expert if possible.
Your room should evoke a sense of flow and cohesion throughout. If your furniture blocks windows or doors, you'll no doubt create a space that is uninviting, dark and uncomfortable.
Lighting is a tricky thing to get right in a home. Too dark and it'll feel stifled or uninviting, and too bright it may feel clinical or lacking in warmth.
Try to implement a few different pieces of lighting (consider a minimum of 3 different sources), which will allow you to lighten or darken your room depending on the desired mood.
Clutter is disastrous. We've said it once and we'll say it again, if you want your home to look and feel stylish, you need to clutter bust your unneeded nonessentials. Implement a clean aesthetic and you'll immediately find your interior is free, open and airy.
A messy hallway or entrance can ruin your home's sense of space, as well as its ambience. Choose functional storage options and avoid leaving shoes on the floor.
As much as one should stick to the rules, you also need to know when to break them. When designing your home, you should use your intuition and choose furniture that you feel a connection with.
In this instance the designers have opted for an open bathroom vanity which, although unconventional, looks perfect for the space.
Your home needs to feel interesting as well as well-designed. Choose interesting textures and patterns to keep your space energised and engaging.
Pairing different timber textures and hues can work well, ensuring you create a neutral aesthetic that is open, while still minimal and neutral.
Too many items or pieces of furniture is a common mistake that many amateur designers make. Choose a limited array of seating options and always make sure each piece has enough space to 'breathe'.
A home is only as welcoming and warm as the personal touches within it. If your space feels a little sterile and uninviting, it will likely offer an unusable and unliveable aura. Adding personalisations ensures warmth and style, while boosting the unique atmosphere and ambience.
Would you like some more interior ideas? Check out: 13 small homes with brilliant multifunctional rooms