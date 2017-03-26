7 bright and sunny homes that are only 60m²

As many of you apartment dwellers will contest, 60m² is not a whole lot of space when you have to fit your entire life inside. However, this is the average size for the majority of modern homes. For better or for worse, at some point in your life you’ll probably need to contend with these dimensions. With a little innovation and ingenuity you can create a functional living environment. Whether you’re a single person, a couple, a small family or a larger household with a growing brood, we’re sure you’ll find something to help you design your abode below.
We’ve gathered 7 bright homes that we believe are perfect for organising your nest. These properties show that 60m² living doesn’t have to be lacking in style or sophistication, and that you can actually achieve a lot with little. Let’s check out these apartments below.
If you're attempting to live with your family in a compact 60 square metres, you need to get creative with your design. Innovative and eye-catching, this bright family abode is definitely a successful example. Open plan spaces ensure an airy atmosphere, while furniture is eclectic and kept to a minimum.
Are you interested to see how this family makes the most of their compact floor plan? Check out the rest of this colourful apartment below and glean a few tips for your own residence…
We all know reflective surfaces tend to expand the perceived space within a home, but what happens when you cover large swathes of wall with mirror? The result is a dwelling that not only feels much larger, but also boasts a truly opulent aesthetic.
This home truly speaks for itself! Check it out below…
Created from two different living pods, we can see the two split-level structures are poised next to each by 45°. Truly a futuristic abode, the property was designed to take in the stunning scenery, with internal room's windows providing light and changeable views depending on the season.
See if you'd like to live here by check out the rest of the home below…
Situated in a charming historic building, this property has been given an incredible makeover and a new lease on life. With raw finishes, light Nordic-esque hues and plenty of industrial features, this property will definitely keep you guessing. From the contrasting charcoal front door to the interesting modular furniture, we're sure you'll enjoy touring this compact residence.
Take a peek at the rest of this home in the next few images…
With the bedroom elegantly divided using curtains, this is a home that would suit a couple or a single individual. Exposed brickwork gives the ambience an industrial vibe, while the light timber floors and white walls keep everything light and inviting.
If you think you can't fit your entire life comfortably into 60 square metres, think again—and check out the rest of this project below!
Just because you live in a small home, doesn't mean you need to compromise on style. This 60 square metre dwelling is refined and elegant, with plenty of eye-catching features and elements.
Integrating each space with care, the designers have opted for sliding glass doors to keep the kitchen separate, while ensuring flow and movement isn't impeded. Neutral colours also create a sophisticated yet warm ambience, which is ideal for family living.
Check out this apartment in its entirety below…
Our last 60 square metre home is light, bright and wonderfully inviting. One of the most important things you can do when you're working with a compact floor plan is to employ and maximise all available natural light.
In this dwelling, the architects have kept the walls to a minimum; ensuring light can flow freely throughout all the individual living zones. One of the main walls between the kitchen/dining space and living room has even been removed, incorporating flow and movement.
Boasting two bedrooms, this home is compact yet inviting, offering everything a modern couple might require for comfy 21st-century living.
Check out the rest of the project images below…
What did you think of these 7 homes? Did you have a favourite?
