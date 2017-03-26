7 bright and sunny homes that are only 60m²

As many of you apartment dwellers will contest, 60m² is not a whole lot of space when you have to fit your entire life inside. However, this is the average size for the majority of modern homes. For better or for worse, at some point in your life you’ll probably need to contend with these dimensions. With a little innovation and ingenuity you can create a functional living environment. Whether you’re a single person, a couple, a small family or a larger household with a growing brood, we’re sure you’ll find something to help you design your abode below.

We’ve gathered 7 bright homes that we believe are perfect for organising your nest. These properties show that 60m² living doesn’t have to be lacking in style or sophistication, and that you can actually achieve a lot with little. Let’s check out these apartments below.