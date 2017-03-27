A fresh and functional flat perfect for Singapore

Neutral interiors are great – they offer timelessness, elegance, sophistication and an endless feeling of classic age-defiance. However, they are often rather boring. If you’re sick and tired of the same sandy hues, cream tones and fresh bright white shades, then today’s apartment might be the cure. Inspired by bright contrasting hues, lush foliage, earthy textures and shabby chic aesthetics, this residence is unique, eye-catching and fun!

A serious breath of fresh air, this home has been designed by São Paulo-based designer Duda Senna, and is full of wonderful tips and tricks you can emulate in your own abode. Modern and innovative, the newly renovated dwelling is rich in personality, while reflecting the tastes and preferences of the owners. If you’d like to join our tour, read on and explore this home below.