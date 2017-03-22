9 tricks to make your small home feel bigger than it is

Do you reside in a compact, cloistered or cramped home? If you live in Singapore, chances are fairly high that you’re living it up in a rather tiny apartment or house. With hampered living, the most important thing you can do is attempt to achieve a sense of roominess and an airy ambience. Easier said than done for most, but today we’re here to help.

We’ve got 9 helpful tricks to make your small home feel bigger than it actually is. These foolproof solutions include adding reflective surfaces, hanging your curtains a certain height, and even dimming lights. If we’ve piqued your interest and you’d like to learn how to make your residence a little roomier, read on here…