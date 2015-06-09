Sophisticated and stylish children’s bedrooms

This generation’s kids have style. Gone are the days of embarrassing '80s fashion, kitschy plastic furniture, and glow-in-the-dark stars slowly peeling off of the bedroom ceiling. For better or for worse, children have become fashionable. When decorating a child’s room, it can be difficult to get the balance of fun frivolity, with tasteful sophistication. Decorating your little one’s space doesn’t need to be an outrageous affair, nor do you have to scrimp on style—there are plenty of simple ways to create a room that will age with your child, as well as present a refined and exciting space. Be bold, vivacious, and experiment with different options.
Whether you are designing a playroom, girls’ room, boys’ room, and a nursery, the examples below will provide some helpful hints and inspiration to ensure your redecorated space is stylish and age-defiant.
This is a beautiful example from Studio Duggan of how a child’s room can evoke a sense of style whilst still preserving the element of fun light-heartedness. In this well-designed space the high backed upholstered bedhead brings a sense of majesty to the space without feeling imposing. In addition to this, a graceful frivolity is introduced with a checked light blue bed linen, and nautical throw pillow. To ensure this space remains a stylish bedroom perfect for a young child or teen, the side lamp is a thoughtful option that still introduces colour and texture to the space. The neutral mushroom lampshade is also a wonderful combination that evokes maturity and style. Finally, the side table is a great illustration of how you can introduce a piece of stylish industrial-esque furniture whilst still keeping it appropriate for a younger person’s space.
This country-style loft room is perfect for a slightly older child, tween, or teen. Perfectly able to transition many years, this room oozes style and energy. The whitewashed furniture imparts a sense of history and character, while the modern elements such as the wall mounted LCD television and bright printed throw cushions impart a sense of modernity and dynamism. Think feature wall of wallpaper, country furniture, white bedlinen, sisal carpet and plenty of storage space, for sleeping quarters that ooze style and sophistication.
Suitable for a younger child, this bedroom with single bed and side table is a great example of the use of patterns to create a stylish yet simple space. The wallpaper is a very subtle print, while the bedsheets are bright and lively. In addition to the light coloured timber floorboards and walls, the dark navy painted furniture evokes a sense of sophistication, without creating a space that is emotionless.
This super cute and stylish child’s bedroom is an excellent example of how choosing certain elements for the space can greatly alter the general feeling and aura. Think dusty lilac walls, stylish handmade art, floral bed linen, and light beechwood furniture.
This is a stunning and beautifully designed room from Latham Interiors that perfectly shows how a space can be made to feel sophisticated without losing an element of fun and energy from the room. In this Georgian style interior, the twin beds are decorated in a modern quilt style bedlinen, matched with dark timber bedheads that perfectly contrast against the light blue colour scheme. The walls are painted a subtle blue and the plush carpet matches in a light grey blue tone. The furniture is heritage in style and evokes a sense of class and refinement, whilst the playful artwork on the walls ensures the space is sophisticated but with a hint of playfulness.