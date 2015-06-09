Sophisticated and stylish children’s bedrooms

This generation’s kids have style. Gone are the days of embarrassing '80s fashion, kitschy plastic furniture, and glow-in-the-dark stars slowly peeling off of the bedroom ceiling. For better or for worse, children have become fashionable. When decorating a child’s room, it can be difficult to get the balance of fun frivolity, with tasteful sophistication. Decorating your little one’s space doesn’t need to be an outrageous affair, nor do you have to scrimp on style—there are plenty of simple ways to create a room that will age with your child, as well as present a refined and exciting space. Be bold, vivacious, and experiment with different options.

Whether you are designing a playroom, girls’ room, boys’ room, and a nursery, the examples below will provide some helpful hints and inspiration to ensure your redecorated space is stylish and age-defiant.