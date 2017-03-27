10 dreamy wardrobes you'll want for your home

Strictly speaking, the wardrobe or closet takes up a part of a room in order to store and display your clothes. But this basic description has undergone a lot of change over time. Today, a wardrobe helps in storing shoes, bags and accessories too, besides clothes. And if the space permits, it can also accommodate a small study area where you can escape to find peace or get some work done.
Your closet should also reflect your taste, personality and be aesthetic as well as functional. Different colours, designs and shapes can be combined artistically too, to make your closet stand out. So today, we've collated 10 stunning wardrobes to inspire you to build a stylish and eye-catching model for yourself!
Simple and modern closets that come equipped with a variety of shelves and drawers are perfect for organising clothes, shoes and accessories. Depending on the space available and the interior architecture, these can look elegant and yet offer tons of utility. Take a cue from these creations by the interior designers and decorators at ALVIC.
If you only have a small part of your room to spare, then put together a simple and industrial chic closet as shown here. Open shelves and hangers can combine to store your frequently worn items and ensure that you find things with ease. Install curtains which can be drawn when you want to hide the closet from plain view.
This spacious dressing room is a brilliant blend of contrasting elements like the dark blue closets, the hot pink suitcases, cushions and patterns, and a snazzy floor. The environment is perfect not just for dressing up, but also for being yourself and finding sanctuary. You can read and write here, or simply unwind.
Though it occupies an area of 30sqft only, this closet makes use of the height of the room to cater to all storage needs. It combines open shelves with closed cabinets, while the sides are mirrored to help you get dressed. The open shelves are reserved for bags and shoes, so that you can easily pick the ones you want to match with your outfit.
Have an enviable collection of shoes which you want to display with pride? Then get in touch with an interior designer or similar professional who can help by creating closets which are specifically for shoes. He or she can also advise you on how to arrange your beauties in the order of colour or style.
Shaped uniquely and fashionably, this closet comes without doors or curtains. Hence, all items are clearly visible to everyone, besides the fantastic wooden structure. If you are very neat and organised by nature, this option is just right for you.
Looking for something sensual yet full of personality? Then this caged wardrobe is what you need to ensure a closed yet open and partly visible affair. Equipped with shelves, hangers and drawers in various sizes, this closet is ideal for arranging all essentials. Ample lighting will help you spot what you need.
The lavish use of mirrors inside a closet can make it seem spacious, bright and airy, as you can see here. You can either customise cabinet doors with mirrors, or simply adorn walls with mirrors if you have open shelves.
Like to have everything visible, so that mornings are not rushed? Then this open closet style is perfect for you. Most of the clothes are on hangers, while an array of neat niches above them helps in stacking some items. The deep blue wall contrasts the light-hued floor beautifully, while indirect lighting creates a stylish ambiance.
Bring some energetic and bright colours like orange, pink, red or green into your closet, for a unique and lively look. Go for vibrant doors, drawers, rugs and chairs. But be careful to not overdo it, so that a visually jarring effect can be avoided.
