10 dreamy wardrobes you'll want for your home

Strictly speaking, the wardrobe or closet takes up a part of a room in order to store and display your clothes. But this basic description has undergone a lot of change over time. Today, a wardrobe helps in storing shoes, bags and accessories too, besides clothes. And if the space permits, it can also accommodate a small study area where you can escape to find peace or get some work done.

Your closet should also reflect your taste, personality and be aesthetic as well as functional. Different colours, designs and shapes can be combined artistically too, to make your closet stand out. So today, we've collated 10 stunning wardrobes to inspire you to build a stylish and eye-catching model for yourself!