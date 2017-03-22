12 bathroom details that make all the difference

So many people focus all their design genius and budget on the more sociable rooms in the house, which means that practical spaces, such as bathrooms, are something of an afterthought—but we want to change that!

Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that creating a harmonious, beautiful and fresh room is vital, as it's a space you have to spend time in regularly and anything less than perfection will, eventually, bring you down. We think that we've found some amazing ideas for adding some serious style and designer charm to your bathroom, so even if you're not ready for a total re-fit, a few of these suggestions could certainly help to get your space back on track.

Let's take a look!