7 combined kitchen, living and dining room layouts

Open plan layouts are perhaps the most common decorating challenge for the modern home designer and decorator. Sure, a combined kitchen, living room and dining room can feel bright and breezy, but it can also get really messy in aesthetic terms.

Ideally, your open layout will have a nice sense of flow AND some sense of boundary between the various living areas. So how can you strike this magical balance? Well, today we'll present 7 homes with open plan layouts that show how you can do that with line, colour and a careful choice of furnishings. Let's check them out!