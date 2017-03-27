5 beautiful modern homes built on a slope

Building a new home on a sloping plot is certainly not a task for the faint-hearted, but the payoffs can be immense when it’s done well. In the past, sloping sites were often leveled to create a flat base upon which to work. While this made things easier for builders, it usually meant that the construction process caused a great deal of damage to the landscape.

Thankfully, these days the trend is to build the home to shape the landscape. This brings up all sorts of opportunities for creating some unique and creative living spaces with of course, a lovely uplifting view. Let’s check out some of the options.