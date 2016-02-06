Hot stuff! How to get the perfect fireplace

First things first you are going to want to choose a style of fireplace. As this is one of the crucial points that can determine the overall success of your room, you may want to consult an interior designer or professional. Fireplace styles vary considerably, from simple traditional designs that you might have seen growing up, to new age and futuristic features. The style of your fireplace will affect the other design elements within your space, so remember to thoughtfully choose your new item, or you may find you need to completely redecorate!

The different styles to consider are:

Masonry. These include brick or stone fireplaces and chimneys.

Metal-lined flue. These are generally double walled metal pipes that run up inside the existing fireplace canal.

Contemporary. This is a broad term used for many of the new fireplaces that are on the market today. They include suspended gas burning fireplaces, and other unique designs.

In this example we are given a glimpse of a truly inventive fireplace design. Not your typical wood burner, this striking metal fireplace is a statement for the room it sits within, and looks delightfully individual. The opening is a vertical rectangular shape, offering full view of the tall flames as they crackle and burn.