6 home renovation ideas that will cost you less than S$30k

Are you looking for a way to update your home on a budget? These days home renovations can cost a small fortune, which means it’s easy to break the bank on something you might not even need or want. In this Ideabook we’re going to take a look at 6 home renovations that you can complete for under S$30k.
From updates in the kitchen to implementing smart storage systems, we’ve got a range of great ideas that won’t cost the earth.
Are you ready to take a peek at our top 6 home updates? If you’d like some domestic refurbishment and renovation tips, read on below and start refitting your dwelling today!
Built-in storage can be expensive, but it will give your home a renewed sense of cleanliness and clutter free vibes. Chat to a professional joiner or interior designer and see what can be done with your existing setup.
Moreover, take some cues from this wonderful interior, which is decked out with a simple sliding door cupboard and an organised interior.
Not all kitchen makeovers have to cost the earth. If you've only got S$30k to work with, you should set aside S$5k for some fabulous yet inexpensive updates that will totally revitalise your outdated kitchen. Consider exposed shelving for some extra storage. This also gives your kitchen an open feeling if you currently have cupboards that impede on the airiness of the space.
Furthermore, look at refacing your kitchen cabinets. This is less expensive than replacing them altogether, and will totally transform the vibe and aura within your space. Lastly, and if you have a little extra to spend, consider a new cooker or stove. A model like the one above will often save you money on your electricity costs, and look brilliantly new, fresh and sophisiticated.
Rows of track lighting keep this space feeling gallery-esque and brilliant! Although expensive, re-lighting your house could be the best thing you do. Out of your S$30k, this might take a decent portion of cash, but will pay off by creating a stylish and enjoyably sophisticated space to hang art and welcome visitors.
Much like the storage in the above dining room, a great wall-mounted system can totally revolutionise your abode. If you're working with a small space, consult a professional and see if you can do away with some internal walls. These can then be replaced with a stylish wall divider that doubles as storage. Not only will you create a spacious open plan layout, you'll infuse a refreshed ambience that is practical, versatile and efficient.
Simple, stylish and perfect for giving your home a quick makeover, window dressings have a huge impact on the overall appearance and look of your room, are inexpensive and easy to DIY!
Lastly, we head inside the bathroom to check out what you can do. In keeping with the S$30k budget, we recommend updating your vanity and mirror. Of course, if you have to pick one, the mirror and medicine cabinet are the best place to start, as it will easily provide storage and a refreshed, sleek look. If you have additional money left over, a bathroom vanity is another brilliant option that will revitalise your most important domestic space.
