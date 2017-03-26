6 home renovation ideas that will cost you less than S$30k

Are you looking for a way to update your home on a budget? These days home renovations can cost a small fortune, which means it’s easy to break the bank on something you might not even need or want. In this Ideabook we’re going to take a look at 6 home renovations that you can complete for under S$30k.

From updates in the kitchen to implementing smart storage systems, we’ve got a range of great ideas that won’t cost the earth.

Are you ready to take a peek at our top 6 home updates? If you’d like some domestic refurbishment and renovation tips, read on below and start refitting your dwelling today!