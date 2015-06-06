Beautiful rustic bench style dining

Reminiscent of the scruffy timber park benches you used as a child, these days bench style seating is a trendy and attention-grabbing addition to any chic and fashionable dining space. Forget the shabby recreational estate pine eyesores that were gnarled by years of mistreatment and wayward youths scrawling names into the table tops - these days bench-style dining sets are making a comeback. Whether you like the banquette style of a built in diner-style bench, or a freestanding option, there are plenty of styles to suit any home.

Today we are looking at rustic influenced bench dining. If you are low on space, or simply want to make a statement, this could be a perfect option for your domestic space. Browse the following exciting examples below, and consider a new and exciting way to dine in your dwelling.