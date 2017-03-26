A modern family home that will make your jaw drop

Colonised by Portugal in the early 16th century, Brazilian architecture showcases a fascinating evolution from colonial Portuguese style, to European Neoclassical and Gothic Revival, through to modernism. Brazil’s richest and most populous state, São Paulo, was founded by the Portuguese in accordance with the colonial style of architecture, and today we are going to explore Casa BT—a gorgeous open-plan, contemporary residence created by architects at Canatelli Arquitetura E Design in the Tietê municipality of this cosmopolitan state. Let’s begin!
The calm and elegant appearance of this stylish façade is beautifully enhanced by the stately palm trees and pretty flowerbed outside. The exterior is a lovely blend of materials and textures, the solid grey walls receiving a decorative touch with the inclusion of rustic brick sections. Add to this the wooden framework of the roof and trendy metal gate, and we get a charming combination of traditional and modern styles.
This a splendid view not only of the linear and flowing layout of the living spaces but also of the seamless open-plan design that integrates the indoors with the outdoors. Notice the two sets of living and dining areas on either side of the glass doors that separate yet integrate them. The interior décor is trendy and elegant while the patio décor lays emphasis on stylish rusticity. The glass doors enhance the sense of spaciousness and allow a wealth of natural light and fresh air within. This is also an ideal design for party, since guests can flow into the patio.
The outdoor bar looks stunning! We love the fusion of wooden furniture with a gleaming black countertop and accessories! The wooden bar stools, wooden panelling and slatted wooden wall section above epitomise rustic chic while the trendy lamps add the perfect dollop of contemporary pizzazz that makes this a bar to remember!
The patio is a beautiful area with cosy armchairs and an elegant wooden bench against a wall lined with tall plants that make a lovely splash of colour. The black-framed glass doors look stylish while the wooden deck leading to the pool adds rustic pizzazz to the space.
This sparkling pool is a tranquil haven! The rustic décor with wooden panels and exposed brick walls is perfectly enhanced by slender plants against the wall and two stunning potted ferns. The deck chairs look so inviting that we cannot imagine leaving this serene space!
Casa BT is a feather in the cap for the design team at Canatelli Arquitetura E Design! The beautiful décor and intelligent layout of this gorgeous house make it a most desirable residence for the modern family!
