What can I build with bamboo?

Bamboo grows at rates of about five feet a day and is easily the cheapest and most popular building material used in rural areas of South East Asia. It's this widespread prevalence that has led many urban dwellers to see it as the poor man's timber and favour other, more fashionable materials.

But bamboo is becoming popular with urban dwellers again. Bamboo workmanship has come a long way from the traditional pole designs of older style huts and furniture. These days, it's recognised for it's incredibly environmentally friendly qualities. Varnished bamboo floors are particularly popular in North America while European furniture makers have adapted this material in surprising ways. As a result, there are more sophisticated processing options and finishes available than ever before.

So have a look at these 6 different tips for using bamboo and get inspired!