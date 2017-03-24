A modern 50m² flat with seriously space-saving design

Deep in the historic Italian city of Rome, we will explore a small 50m² apartment that has undergone a modern renovation.

In a previous incarnation, the home was dark and damp. All the natural light came from two tall windows and the small outdoor courtyard was separated from the main living space.

Italian architects and interior designers Studio Acrivoulis turned the small courtyard into a room within the home and allowed the light from this area to pour into the home. But it's the refined minimalism and sculptural staircase that really has us enamoured. Come with us to explore this little Roman residence in more detail…