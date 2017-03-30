Mom's house: a cute 70m² penthouse in Korea

These large patio doors not only give excellent light during daytime, but also increase the perceived sense of space in the apartment. Even just knowing we can stroll outside into a rooftop garden adds much to the value of the apartment. We are not trapped. There is a place to put a table and chairs and a sun lounger if we wish! Having the option to eat outside is beneficial and creates a more relaxed environment in which to drink out first coffee of the day and read the morning news. In the back, we also have some easily maintained potted plants and shrubs which give some natural life to the area.

Looking inside, notice the rather unique wall-mounted lighting. The arms of the these lights can be moved and manipulated according to your desires. We have a very modern in-built TV and entertainment system. Definitely inspired by chic-Scandinavian design. A perfect place to watch the tennis or favourite programmes.