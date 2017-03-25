5 tricks to make your tiny apartment super stylish

You don't need to have a massive apartment for it to be hugely stylish, well-considered and perfectly accessorised, but just in case you don't believe us, we are going to prove it to you today!

Ask any interior designer and they will tell you that the key to successfully furnishing a small apartment is to look for innovative solutions that will give you all the storage you need, but without swallowing up valuable floor space. They'll also tell you that the right ambience, through effective lighting, can make a world of difference.

But we think that pictures can tell you so much more than words, so how about we show you some super spaces that will definitely inspire you?