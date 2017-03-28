16 chic and practical wall alternatives for open-plan homes

By their very nature, open-plan homes have as few internal walls in them as possible, but ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that some kind of division is useful, to mark out the different functions of your home. They don't need to be solid brick walls, covered in great globs of plaster, as that would shut out all the natural light and glorious free-flowing vibe, so instead, less permanent solutions need to be looked for, but would you know where to start?
When it comes to giving a kitchen or a dining space a little separation from your main living room, or even hallways, there are a host of wonderful solutions already being used and we are going to show you some of our favourites today.
These slimline poles are not only modern and stylish, they separate spaces effectively, without shutting out any of the valuable natural light.
In a wet room, you might still like a little shower protection and we think that smoked glass gives you a little privacy, without dividing the room up too much.
How charmingly rustic is this eye-catching wooden frame? The bonus here is that it could easily double up as a handy display solution as well.
A definite divide, but with none of the opaque qualities of standard walls, these wooden strip panels keep the light flowing, while defining different areas.
If you are keen to amplify the height of your rooms, wooden strips are still a great idea, but choose vertical styles instead! You still get the division you want, but with none of the height shrinking!
Screens are really enjoying a renaissance, in terms of popularity right now and given how portable they are, we can see why! A divide when you want it and easy to remove when you don't, they offer so much flexibility.
Just like their bigger counterparts, these small screens are wonderful in that they can be moved and altered as you see fit. A great option for living/dining room separation!
With no glass or infills, these lovely wooden doors help to create a divide, but can be opened up at the flick of a latch, to reinstate the totally open nature of the room.
Glass is such a common sense solution for open-plan home division, as it is a barely-there installation, but with a skinny metal framework, as seen here, there is a little more authority to the feature.
Dual-function furniture is a godsend in a busy household, so these totally open shelves are a great way to not only divide some spaces, but also add extra storage.
We love this solution, which sees a unique shelving system neatly boxing off the hallway from the living room, without being too overbearing or solid.
However open-plan your home is, you'll need some safety solutions in place for your stairs and we think that these intricate wooden panels are perfect! Safe, yet still open and absolutely stunning!
Sliding doors give you access to totally open-plan layouts when you want them, but clearly defined separate rooms when you don't. What a great way to ensure privacy!
How incredible is this installation? Not solid enough to be impactful on the room in a negative way, it offers a clear view through to other areas, while really defining where the living room sits in the floor plan.
If you are following an open-plan scheme inside your house, you might want to consider similar styling for your garden. This walkway looks wonderful and offers perfect views of the garden, but us still a self-contained area, thanks to the cut-out panels.
For some really striking detailing, metal wires are a great way to carve up an open-plan space. We think they are best suited to smaller installations, such as the one seen here, or you could run the risk of some nasty accidents, as they are so hard to see!
