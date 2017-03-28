16 chic and practical wall alternatives for open-plan homes

By their very nature, open-plan homes have as few internal walls in them as possible, but ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that some kind of division is useful, to mark out the different functions of your home. They don't need to be solid brick walls, covered in great globs of plaster, as that would shut out all the natural light and glorious free-flowing vibe, so instead, less permanent solutions need to be looked for, but would you know where to start?

When it comes to giving a kitchen or a dining space a little separation from your main living room, or even hallways, there are a host of wonderful solutions already being used and we are going to show you some of our favourites today.