Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 small spaces with seriously smart storage solutions

press profile homify press profile homify
Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Do you live in a small apartment or home? One of the biggest problems with compact living is often attempting to find space to keep all of your accessories, appurtenances and accoutrements. Often when individuals run out of storage areas in their homes, the mess easily overflows into the living zones. This not only looks chaotic, but also leads to a disorganised and jumbled domestic aesthetic. 

However, there are solutions and we're going to show you a few. We've gathered 7 small spaces that boast creative storage options. No matter the size of your space, we're sure you'll find something that could be implemented within your abode. Ready to begin? Let's check them out below…

1. Custom or bespoke furniture

책이 가득한 24평 아파트 홈스타일링, homelatte homelatte Minimalist living room
homelatte

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

Custom furniture is a must-have for those living in compact homes. This great sofa adds plenty of space for books, while keeping all accessories off of the floor and in a neat, easy to access and organised fashion.

2. Working with walls

Uma cobertura estilo moderno e minimalista, Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores

Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores

The designers of this living room have installed recessed shelving into the corner space within this home. Additionally, recessed lighting illuminates the array of curios and ornaments, adding a luxurious and seamlessly opulent aesthetic. 

3. How about a hidden drawer?

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

Just when you think you've run out of storage space you see a design like this and remember that your home's efficiency is limited only by your imagination! This wonderful coffee table boasts an inconspicuous drawer, which would be perfect for hiding remotes, magazines, books or tableware. 

4. Don't forget that space under the stairs!

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Have you forgotten about the space underneath your stairs? An area that is oft-neglected and disused, under-stair space is an excellent area to add some bespoke cabinetry, cupboards or shelves. 

5. Raise your floor for extra storage space

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style study/office Iron/Steel White
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

This apartment takes space-saving storage to the next level with a raised floor platform and plenty of underneath space for all manner of domestic miscellany. 

6. Folding furniture

Appartement à Paris, Meero Meero Minimalist study/office
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

Is your room too small for a functional workspace? Folding furniture might be the solution you're looking for! Effortlessly tucked into a nook in the wall, this brilliant example offers functionality, versatility and style.

7. The multi-purpose bed

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

Much like the space under the sofa, this multi-purpose bed makes the most of its shape and size to help you store all of your living appurtenances. Situated in the centre of this Berlin studio apartment, the sleeping space also includes an area for house shoes, bed linen and even includes built-in side tables and lamps!

Fancy a little extended reading? Check out: 7 combined kitchen, living and dining room layouts

The light and bright apartment full of simple ideas
Do you have any other suggestions for our homify community? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks