7 small spaces with seriously smart storage solutions

Do you live in a small apartment or home? One of the biggest problems with compact living is often attempting to find space to keep all of your accessories, appurtenances and accoutrements. Often when individuals run out of storage areas in their homes, the mess easily overflows into the living zones. This not only looks chaotic, but also leads to a disorganised and jumbled domestic aesthetic.

However, there are solutions and we're going to show you a few. We've gathered 7 small spaces that boast creative storage options. No matter the size of your space, we're sure you'll find something that could be implemented within your abode. Ready to begin? Let's check them out below…