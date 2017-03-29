Your browser is out-of-date.

16 ways to separate wet and dry areas in your bathroom

03_Projeto de Interiores, Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Separating wet and dry areas in a bathroom does more than simply keep the space mould free and regulate humidity—it's a stylistic choice, and one that ensures the space is comfortable, accessible and easy to clean. 

We all know that bathrooms tend to accumulate moisture, mess and mould—separating wet and dry areas can create a usable room that boosts liveability, while removing the possibility of muck and mildew building up. 

If you'd like a little inspiration, we've gathered 16 great examples that offer stylish and enviable spaces. Check them out below…

1. Our first example takes us inside a truly gorgeous bathroom, and a space that is separated by a glazed panel to separate the wet and dry areas of the room.

Freedom house, 夏沐森山設計整合 夏沐森山設計整合 Modern bathroom
夏沐森山設計整合

夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合

If you'd like some more bathroom inspiration head over here.

2. In this gorgeous marble bathroom we see that the shower is contained with floor to ceiling glazing.

山．嵐, 木皆空間設計 木皆空間設計 Modern bathroom
木皆空間設計

木皆空間設計
木皆空間設計
木皆空間設計

3. Cool, calm and collected, this next room is opulent with perfectly polished glass walls.

木紋磚鋪陳浴室的休閒溫潤質感 青瓷設計工程有限公司 Modern bathroom
青瓷設計工程有限公司

木紋磚鋪陳浴室的休閒溫潤質感

青瓷設計工程有限公司
青瓷設計工程有限公司
青瓷設計工程有限公司

4. A spacious bathroom and shower, the wet areas are once again contained by a frame of glass that ensures everything stays clean and crisp.

符號, 拾雅客空間設計 拾雅客空間設計 Modern windows & doors
拾雅客空間設計

拾雅客空間設計
拾雅客空間設計
拾雅客空間設計

5. Tiles and timber combine in this luxurious space, with a wall of glass separating the two different bathing zones.

訂製溫暖工業宅，成就單身男子的自在空間, 合觀設計 合觀設計 Industrial style bathroom
合觀設計

合觀設計
合觀設計
合觀設計

6. In this shower a waterproof wall of tiles keeps the rest of the stylish room dry and neat.

山林曉居, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Rustic style bathroom Tiles Green
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

7. A black wall and timber shower floor evoke a spa-esque aesthetic, with plenty of lavish fittings and fixtures for the most opulent experience.

stijlvolle pied-a-terre in Amsterdam, choc studio interieur choc studio interieur Asian style bathroom
choc studio interieur

choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur

8. Mosaic floor tiles are a fabulously waterproof solution, and when paired with a glass shower screen keep the rooms moisture contained.

流白, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Scandinavian style bathroom
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

9. Simple and chic, this next room is seamlessly divided by a wall of glass.

Projekt łazienek. Stratford, Anglia., PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design Scandinavian style bathroom
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz &amp; Design

PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz &amp; Design
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design

10. The end of this room is protected by a wall of glass, which keeps the room's humidity enclosed.

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

11. To ensure this all-white bathroom remains characterful and engaging, the designers tiled the back wall with a focal point-enhancing green mosaic tile.

03_Projeto de Interiores, Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Paula Carvalho Arquitetura

Paula Carvalho Arquitetura
Paula Carvalho Arquitetura
Paula Carvalho Arquitetura

12. Timber is often seen as an inconvenient choice for a wet room, but when sealed and maintained correctly it can add warmth and a luxurious ambience.

Дизайн-проект трехкомнатной квартиры 100 кв. м в классическом стиле, Студия интерьера Дениса Серова Студия интерьера Дениса Серова Classic style bathroom
Студия интерьера Дениса Серова

Студия интерьера Дениса Серова
Студия интерьера Дениса Серова
Студия интерьера Дениса Серова

13. This next bathroom utilises a timber floor, along with a textured wall—this is protected by a wall of glass that sits just below the ceiling.

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

14. Tucked into the corner, this wonderful shower is protected by glazing and a tiled half wall.

casa P, degma studio degma studio Modern bathroom
degma studio

degma studio
degma studio
degma studio

15. Unique tiled flooring is simple and neat, yet boasts a functional space with plenty of glazing ensuring the wet areas stay wet, and the dry spaces stay dry.

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. We've saved the best for last! This gorgeous bathroom keeps the wet spaces protected by a glass screen, along with lavish timber tones and black mosaic tiles.

Residenza Privata A.P. - Marina di Pietrasanta, Zeno Pucci+Architects Zeno Pucci+Architects Modern bathroom
Zeno Pucci+Architects

Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects

Want more? Check out: 12 bathroom details that make all the difference

7 small spaces with seriously smart storage solutions
Did these rooms inspire you? Let us know which space you liked best in the comments below!

