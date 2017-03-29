16 ways to separate wet and dry areas in your bathroom

Separating wet and dry areas in a bathroom does more than simply keep the space mould free and regulate humidity—it's a stylistic choice, and one that ensures the space is comfortable, accessible and easy to clean.

We all know that bathrooms tend to accumulate moisture, mess and mould—separating wet and dry areas can create a usable room that boosts liveability, while removing the possibility of muck and mildew building up.

If you'd like a little inspiration, we've gathered 16 great examples that offer stylish and enviable spaces. Check them out below…