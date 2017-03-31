Are you ready to banish mould and mildew from your home? As one of the most common cleaning issues, and something that we all have to deal with at some point, it's important to take a look at your home's humidity, and some solutions that can reduce moisture in the home, and in turn make it harder for mould spores to establish themselves.
Today on homify we're going to provide you with the ultimate guide to eliminating mould in your home. It's rather simple really—reduce humidity, moisture and ensure wet areas are well ventilated. There are also certain cleaning methods that can assist in protecting your interior against further outbreaks.
Mould is ugly, unsightly and unpleasant, not only does it produce a dank odour in your dwelling, it also can lead to respiratory diseases and allergic reactions. Get rid of it in your home, by reading on below…
If you already have mould in your home, you should make a cleaning solution from baking soda to clear the spores and start with a fresh and clean space.
This can be done by:
- Dissolving 2 Tbsp of baking soda in 700ml of water and add 2 tablespoons of fine salt
- Add the baking soda, salt and water mixture into a 1000ml spray bottle and add 2 Tbsp of hydrogen peroxide
- Shake well and spray the mouldy surface, leave for 3-5 minutes
- Get a scrubbing brush and put a little elbow grease into removing the mould
Prevention is often the best cure—and the best way to stop mould in its tracks. This can be done by reducing humidity in your home, as well as regularly cleaning.
In particular, ensure your rooms are regularly ventilated. Employ as much natural light through doors and windows. Mould grows in darker damp spaces, and light will kill it easily.
In the kitchen, invest in a good extractor or exhaust fan, and remember to clean or change filters regularly. This is also a good idea in the bathroom. Choose a variety that switches on automatically when the light is turned on, this will ensure the room stays dry.
Salt has natural absorption of humidity, and can be utilised throughout the home to keep moisture at an okay level. You can purchase a salt dehumidifier, or DIY your own at home.
- Take a bag of made of natural hemp, cotton or another breathable fabric, and place approx. 150g of salt inside
- Close the bag with a knot and place it on a perforated lid, a net, or an old kitchen strainer
- Place the lid (and salt bag) over an empty container and place it in the wettest area of the house—After a short period of time the container will fill with the water absorbed by the salt. You can create many of these for wet areas in your home.
Mould hates certain chemicals, and white vinegar is one them. Natural and safe for your family, you can apply white vinegar to damp spots in your home. This will prevent mould and mildew from taking root, while ensuring your interior remains clean and crisp.
The right paint in the right area of your home can make a huge difference! In your bathroom, kitchen and utility room choose an anti-mould paint. In the bathroom you should also ensure you seal any gaps in walls and furniture with specific sealants. These might seem expensive at first, but will pay off in the long run.
If you're unsure where to begin when renovating your bathroom or kitchen, you can always chat to a professional. An expert will be able to identify your issues and suggest or install methods to combat humidity and moisture.
