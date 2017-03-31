Are you ready to banish mould and mildew from your home? As one of the most common cleaning issues, and something that we all have to deal with at some point, it's important to take a look at your home's humidity, and some solutions that can reduce moisture in the home, and in turn make it harder for mould spores to establish themselves.

Today on homify we're going to provide you with the ultimate guide to eliminating mould in your home. It's rather simple really—reduce humidity, moisture and ensure wet areas are well ventilated. There are also certain cleaning methods that can assist in protecting your interior against further outbreaks.

Mould is ugly, unsightly and unpleasant, not only does it produce a dank odour in your dwelling, it also can lead to respiratory diseases and allergic reactions. Get rid of it in your home, by reading on below…