The light and bright apartment full of simple ideas

A small apartment can feel just as big as a larger apartment given the right interior architecture and furniture. Today, we'll travel to sunny Barcelona to see just how that can be done.

The small dwelling is located in Poble Nou, a barrio that lies on the edge of the sea, and just slightly to the north of central Barcelona. There are lots of newer buildings in the area and this one enjoys clear uninterrupted views of the ocean-side promenade. So let's go on a tour to see just how Spanish architects Pia Studio have created a small cosmopolitan home with a coastal vibe.