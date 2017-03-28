The light and bright apartment full of simple ideas

A small apartment can feel just as big as a larger apartment given the right interior architecture and furniture. Today, we'll travel to sunny Barcelona to see just how that can be done.
The small dwelling is located in Poble Nou, a barrio that lies on the edge of the sea, and just slightly to the north of central Barcelona. There are lots of newer buildings in the area and this one enjoys clear uninterrupted views of the ocean-side promenade. So let's go on a tour to see just how Spanish architects Pia Studio have created a small cosmopolitan home with a coastal vibe.
The windows are a prime resource in any home, and this is triply true for a small apartment. Here, they have been treated with the ideal furnishings. The curtains are sheer to allow for a maximum of light flow and they run all the way from the ceiling to the floor to make the opening appear just that bit bigger than it actually is. The relaxed, coastal vibe has been created by using a longer length of fabric to make it pool.
Lots of people think small when it comes to the sofa in a small home. But a modestly sized corner sofa can be far more effective. It can create the look of a cosy corner in an open plan living space and make a simply furnished living room feel complete. Also, note the organic lines of the rug and the neutral colour scheme here. Both tap into the coastal feel of the home.
Long lazy lunches are a huge part of Catalonian culture, so a big generously proportioned dining table is a real must for many people in this area of the world. Here we have a very complete feeling dining room area with just a simple low hanging pendant light and a sturdy wooden table. There is no need for excess decoration particularly in a small home like this.
The window treatment in the bedroom is another good example of how to make a small window look large. There is just enough room for two small side tables, but they have been simply furnished with wall mounted lights that free up the table space. As an aside, see how the padded headboard adds a sense of plush comfort to the small bedroom without taking up any extra room. The small things matter in a small home!
It is hard to go wrong when you have a balcony view like this. The architects have very wisely designed the balcony walls to be made from glass so as to make the most of every inch of that view. The balcony furnishings are also simple with a lightweight design so the exterior really remains the focus. This is definitely the perfect place for an al fresco meal!
Custom fit furnishings are really best for a small space. Bench style seating is an excellent choice and a small sofa like this is another alternative. The tight fit could easily make this small balcony look even smaller. But the furnishings are in soft and earthy neutral hues that have very little visual weight.
