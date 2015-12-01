The Sleek and Well-Presented Family Apartment

How does one create an impressive and fashionable apartment or home? Is it the furnishings, the décor, the interior architecture, or perhaps even the layout and floorplan? The truth is, there are many different factors that contribute to the overall success of a stylish and sophisticated dwelling. From the smallest touches such as the kitchen or bathroom hardware, to the larger aspects such as joinery, colour scheme and furniture, each component must be carefully considered, and well-integrated.

Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour inside a home that not only presents itself in a timeless and elegant fashion, but as a welcoming Brazilian residence replete with an abundance of sumptuous and plush accessories. Designed by Isabela Canaan at Arquitetos e Associados, this apartment is undeniably a notch above the rest, and a truly uniquely opulent experience. If you would like to gain a little inspiration for your next domestic makeover or refurbishment, check out the images and examples below. This unbelievably homely yet lavish dwelling is classy and refined, with a hint of eclecticism and character, evocative of a truly fabulous abode.