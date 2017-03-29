A dream family home that's surprisingly chic inside

Our home is the ultimate statement that helps us carve out a space where we truly belong. Today's sophisticated dwelling in the suburbs has been built with stylish elements and a modern finish. The architects at Home Koncept have created a 140 sqm home with a natural stone and plaster façade, which gives it a rather well-defined look. The elegance of the home is undeniable, and the linear contours create a wholesome picture of high design values. Read on to see inside and pick up some gorgeous home ideas!
The facade of the home has been built with the help of natural stone on the side with plastered white walls. This computerized version of the home’s layout and design points at a Mediterranean style that has been evolved to fit in a more global, open and urban outlook. The driveway is a neat installation with shrubs on the sides, and the green plot surrounds the rest of the home with its well-manicured goodness.
The slim deck in the backyard is one that complements the home and creates an understated look. The wooden deck has been layered with neat planks while the well-manicured lawns and shrubbery have been planned neatly to hug the space. The contoured recliners with their white seats are perfect for lounging in the sun, while the patio is flanked by stone walls in the distance. On the side, one can see a glass cube for the living room, which makes quite the enticing statement. The tall trees on the periphery give plenty of privacy.
The main hall of the home is all about artistic goodness with a strong urban character. The space has been divided into the living room, which lies on one end while the Scandinavian-style dining table lies at the other. The simple linear lines and the panel of wooden textures zooming on to the ceiling with bars of lighting and jet black panels make for a stunning statement.
This well-equipped, state-of-the-art urban kitchen is a true delight that lies just around the corner from the above space. The appliances are jet black and chrome, while the counter and cabinets are glossy white. The wooden wall and panel makes for a style continuation and ties this space with the rest of the home.
The wonderful bedroom with its wooden platform bed and the heavy drapes, as well as the grey wall, makes for a sophisticated look. The artwork aligned to the side is that of a simple stormy sea with a white sky above. The lines of moulding bring an urban look, while the lighting casts a glow over the entire space for a stunning effect.
