The Amazing Treehouse on Stilts

Evoking the hot and humid climate of Southeast Asia and South America, bamboo construction has long been utilised to build homes that withstand many of the challenging conditions seen throughout tropical countries. Fast-growing, tough, and highly versatile, bamboo is ideal for many different styles of construction. As a building material in its natural form, it can be employed to construct treehouses, stilt homes, and other shack-like dwellings. Alternatively, and seen regularly in Japanese architecture, bamboo is incorporated as a decorative feature, such as fencing, fountains, grates, or gutters.

Designed by the team at IR Arquitectura, this property situated in Morro de San Pablo, Bahía, Brazil, is unlike anything you will have seen! Boasting sturdy bamboo construction the space features open living areas, stylish furniture, living roofs, solar thermal heating, along with a host of other energy saving elements. By reducing the carbon footprint of the structure, the dwelling offers an environmentally friendly alternative to properties that often standout in a negative way upon the landscape.

If you would like to take a look inside, check out the images below, and transport yourself to the humid, sweltering, yet idyllic tropical jungles of Brazil.