A Minimalist Light-Filled Abode

Renovating or refurbishing a home to ensure it is light-filled and comfortable can be a tricky and often challenging task. For this home in Hashima District, Gifu, Japan, the desire for an airy and open home was a top priority. Enlisting the help of the team of architects at Miyuki Design, the newly refreshed dwelling is a perfect balance between style, sophistication and liveability.
The clients, a young couple with small children, desired a residence that would present a welcoming ambience, with central gathering spaces that promote a sense of community and socialisation. The ceiling is a standout feature, with double height spaces contributing to the overall sense of spaciousness and tranquillity. 118 square metres in total, this dwelling isn't overtly large, but is well-designed to make the most of the interior floorplan. Employing a timber and steel construction, the home is a joy to experience, as well as a memorable and inspirational encounter. Take a look below to obtain a few ideas for your home, and renovate with confidence and refinement.
The first image we are taking a look at is the rear façade. This space is effortlessly subtle and minimal, providing the viewer with an idea of the simplistic minimalism that may be present within. Like many Japanese homes this dwelling exudes a Zen-like quality evokes a restful and welcoming ambience.
Situated between two neighbouring homes, the neatly compact new-build is a fabulous example of modern architecture that takes simple lines, and creates strong design forms and shapes.
There is an entertaining deck at the read, which boasts a split level area for rest, play, and of course hosting a fabulous event. Designed and built with family living in mind, the home is a beautifully arranged space replete with symmetry and style.
Moving around to the front of the residence we see the neutral façade that looks seamlessly integrated with its surrounding landscape. The flooring is gravel and composite stone pieces, and when matched with the austere concrete pathways, looks wonderfully contrasted with the green tree. A simple black square opening is the only feature that truly stands out, and intrigues us with its simple elegance.
Inside the house is an amazing sight to behold! Timber tones are the predominant colour within the earthy and neutral dwelling, and within this room, the light timber ceiling looks superb. It is the ceiling that is the central feature of the dwelling. Designed with family in mind, the architects wanted to create a space that can utilise its spaciousness to evoke an airy ambience. With the vaulted ceiling the room becomes quite open, and is a central gathering point for the family members.
The light beech flooring works wonderfully against the refined bespoke joinery, while the slightly yellowish timber-clad ceiling is the standout and central feature for the house.
Next up, we are taking a turn, and having a look at the inside of the kitchen. From this angle we get a vision of one of the more contemporary additions within the home. The bespoke joinery has been designed to act in a minimal and unobtrusive manner, with timber veneer white cabinetry adding a sleek yet humble aesthetic.
One of the most noticeable features within this room is the huge timber-clad ceiling that is juxtaposed against the white ambient interior. The different timber shapes that make up the ceiling are different geometric shapes, intersecting each other, and focusing on the central roof light.
Although the entire interior colour palette is light, neutral tones, the lighting and appliances add contrast. Dark black light fittings hang in a circle around the dining table, whereas the extractor hood is a stark inclusion in the kitchen.
Elements of tradition have been included throughout the home, and in this space we see the navy feature wall that provides depth for this ultra-minimalist domestic area. Rectangular mats work together as the flooring, and a simple singular light provides subtle illumination.
The light-filled open spaces are truly a highlight within this home. Set up for both adults and children, this residence is an interesting circular dwelling that encourages a sense of community and socialisation.
Within this room, the timber tones are again influencing the atmospheric vibe, while a simple desk sits in the corner of the space. This is ideal for children who need to finish homework, or perhaps a home workstation for adults. Furniture is minimal, ensuring the occupants feel a sense of connectedness with the architecture forms and shapes of the residence.
Within the home we see many modern amenities and inclusions. This bathroom is no exception. Fitting-free joinery adds a sense of refined elegance, while wall mirrors add that simple yet versatile reflective quality. Offering storage as well as a place to look at oneself, these mirrors are a fine way to add to the spacious setting and ambience of the room.
Back inside the main central room, we take a look from a different vantage and perspective. The entire central room is the standout space, offering versatility and style no commonly seen in many dwellings. However, the truly brilliant feature of this home is the way the garden and exterior is brought into the home. Employing huge sliding doors, the large space can be opened up, essentially removing the barrier between the outdoor deck and entertaining area, the garden, and the inside dining/living room. Wonderfully airy and open, this is an unforgettable light-filled abode.
