A Minimalist Light-Filled Abode

Renovating or refurbishing a home to ensure it is light-filled and comfortable can be a tricky and often challenging task. For this home in Hashima District, Gifu, Japan, the desire for an airy and open home was a top priority. Enlisting the help of the team of architects at Miyuki Design, the newly refreshed dwelling is a perfect balance between style, sophistication and liveability.

The clients, a young couple with small children, desired a residence that would present a welcoming ambience, with central gathering spaces that promote a sense of community and socialisation. The ceiling is a standout feature, with double height spaces contributing to the overall sense of spaciousness and tranquillity. 118 square metres in total, this dwelling isn't overtly large, but is well-designed to make the most of the interior floorplan. Employing a timber and steel construction, the home is a joy to experience, as well as a memorable and inspirational encounter. Take a look below to obtain a few ideas for your home, and renovate with confidence and refinement.