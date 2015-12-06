An Incredible Loft Conversion in Berlin

Berlin—population 3.5 million, and capital of the Federal Republic of Germany. Despite the city's turbulent, and at times violent history, it remains one of the most interesting, intriguing and diverse locations on this planet. Experiencing almost complete obliteration and devastation during World War II, approximately 90 percent of Berlin's architecture was destroyed by air raids and shelling. Having seen its fair share of hardship and adversity, the city is now home to a thriving art scene, renowned universities, orchestras, and a host of museums, entertainment venues and sporting arenas. Known for its eclectic assortment of architecture as well as citizens, Berlin is a heritage and history rich city with an abundance of style and flair.

Nowadays, the majority of vacant land has been filled in with stark post war apartment buildings, contemporary high-rises, with few original pre-war dwellings remaining. Today on homify we are lucky enough to visit an archetypal Berlin villa, which has undergone a complete loft transformation. Designed by Moehring Architekten, the home features new open plan spaces, a large bathroom, and light-filled interior spaces. Truly a fantastic refurbishment, if you would like to see inside check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your new interior designed spaces.