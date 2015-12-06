An Incredible Loft Conversion in Berlin

Berlin—population 3.5 million, and capital of the Federal Republic of Germany. Despite the city's turbulent, and at times violent history, it remains one of the most interesting, intriguing and diverse locations on this planet. Experiencing almost complete obliteration and devastation during World War II, approximately 90 percent of Berlin's architecture was destroyed by air raids and shelling. Having seen its fair share of hardship and adversity, the city is now home to a thriving art scene, renowned universities, orchestras, and a host of museums, entertainment venues and sporting arenas. Known for its eclectic assortment of architecture as well as citizens, Berlin is a heritage and history rich city with an abundance of style and flair.
Nowadays, the majority of vacant land has been filled in with stark post war apartment buildings, contemporary high-rises, with few original pre-war dwellings remaining. Today on homify we are lucky enough to visit an archetypal Berlin villa, which has undergone a complete loft transformation. Designed by Moehring Architekten, the home features new open plan spaces, a large bathroom, and light-filled interior spaces. Truly a fantastic refurbishment, if you would like to see inside check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your new interior designed spaces.
As we take a look at the original loft window, it is clear this home is in need of drastic renovation. The roof tiles are cracked, discoloured, and in need of replacement. Furthermore, the window is far too small to accommodate the large roof size. The sheer height of the roof means that the new conversion is able to provide ample accommodation, but certain modifications are going to be required.
Let's take a look at the 'after' photo below, to see how the architects and designers have improved the abode.
The new roof and window are unbelievably stylish! A huge transformation has taken place, and the home now feels open and light-filled. The new dormer window within the roof space is gigantic, and is at least double the size of the original opening. Additionally, the chimney, roof, and top floor balcony have been updated.
The villa now encompasses a stylish exterior façade, which imparts a sophisticated and thoughtful aesthetic. With such a large loft window, we are eager to check out the newly refurbished interior!
Looking out of the large dormer window, we are struck by how this interior space feels less loft-like, and instead a simple and practical part of the home. The interior ceiling height is generous, with bespoke bookshelves and storage built into all available spaces.
The colour scheme is neutral and muted, maximising the natural light, and evoking a sense of comfort and calmness. The timber flooring is a welcoming contrast against the white walls and cream 'L' shaped sofa. Additionally, the furniture is modern, with striking pieces such as the coffee table that add that an extra element of style and panache.
Storage is maximised throughout the dwelling. In the loft conversion, every piece of custom joinery, partition, and wall has been considered for its purpose and use.
Here in this image we see the inclusion of a built-in bookshelf. This is a striking example of how to create interesting interior living zones, without the excessive use of furniture. By including built-in items, the room remains open, spacious, and minimal.
The home is overwhelmingly large and spacious. Wondering how such a huge roof space might have been utilised in its original form, the updated and refreshed interior is a gorgeously open area.
Open plan spaces abound, and are the chief focus for an elegant and graceful design. In the right hand corner of the room we see the desk with another stylish dormer window. In the central living/lounge, the coffee tables and sumptuous sofa take centre stage. Recessed superbly into the wall, a television provides entertainment, while looking minimal and unobtrusive.
The entire room is evocative of 5-star living, boasting high quality finishes, fixtures, and accessories. This is a loft conversion that exhibits a brilliant attention to detail, and is effortlessly chic.
The full-size bathroom is a real treat. With a large walk-in rain shower, built-in toilet, and plenty of storage space, this room is striking, and an impressive inclusion.
The colour palette is in-keeping with the loft refurbishment. Neutral hues set the stage for an elegant and relaxed design. The light sand shade incorporated for the wall and floor tiles is a stunning pairing against the sleek use of glazing, and white paint.
Louvre windows are employed as a hassle-free way to illuminate the loft space, while also offering an opening for the cool breeze to fill the room. Often loft conversions can be the hottest part of the house. They are located at the top of the entire dwelling, and for this reason, easily heat up. Having windows that can be opened is an important addition, ensuring not only a light-filled abode, but a cool one as well.
These louvres are large, impressive, and work perfectly to provide privacy as well as light and air.
Taking one final look at the interior space before we end out tour, we are able to see the compact kitchenette area. This practical space provides a sink that can be used for multiple household purposes. The bright white colour scheme is again present, offering a cleanliness and hygienic yet welcoming ambience. Moreover, we are provided one final glance at the entire internal space, with high ceilings, and truly one of the most spacious loft conversions we have seen.
We hope you enjoyed that loft conversion as much as we did!