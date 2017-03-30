The 7 essential furniture items you need for your new home

Buying a home or moving into a rented space is an exciting process that can get a tad overwhelming—if you're not well prepared. It is quite easy to get lost in the sea of furniture, themes and design elements when you're planning to set up your home. Yet, there's an easy solution! We at homify have the secret for gathering exactly those essentials that will complete your first home, and make it a comfortable space to which you can continue to add flourishes over time.

Intrigued to learn more? Let's get started!