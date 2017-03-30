The 7 essential furniture items you need for your new home

Buying a home or moving into a rented space is an exciting process that can get a tad overwhelming—if you're not well prepared. It is quite easy to get lost in the sea of furniture, themes and design elements when you're planning to set up your home. Yet, there's an easy solution! We at homify have the secret for gathering exactly those essentials that will complete your first home, and make it a comfortable space to which you can continue to add flourishes over time.
Intrigued to learn more? Let's get started!
Two of the most important things in a home are the seats and tables, which keep the space comfortable and organised. Couches, benches and chairs are some of the most important items that most of us have in the living room, along with a wide coffee table. You can also add end tables and floor cushions in case you have copious space.
The bed is the next piece of furniture that is an absolute essential, as it is where we rest our head at night after a long and tiring day. If the bed is comfortable, we wake up refreshed and ready to face the next day. So it is important to choose this piece with care depending on the height, age and other factors.
It is imperative to have a decent place where one can sit and enjoy meals in a proper manner. So, we suggest choosing a sturdy table with matching chairs, depending on the number of family members. Also, this piece should ideally match the rest of your decor theme, yet stand out so that the dining area is well defined.
The kitchen is an area where functionality is key. Therefore, one must invest in safe and comfortable fittings like wall-mounted cabinets and custom-built storage nooks.
The bathroom vanity should be a fixture that holds the sink comfortably, and also gives you plenty of space for storing your everyday items. This piece should also blend in with the rest of the room, including the floor and walls.
Storage is another important factor that we all need to consider. For this, it is essential to have cabinets, bureaus, chest of drawers and also open shelves that can hold all kinds of essentials. A desk with a chair is also an essential item in the study.
The bed is not the only essential that we need for the bedroom. We should also keep some nightstands handy on either side so that we have all our essentials within easy reach.
