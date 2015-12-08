An Intriguing Geometric House with a Minimal Interior

Today on homify we are taking a trip to the historically individual and highly recognisable German state of Bavaria. Boasting an extremely unique national identity, the Bavarian people have forged over many years an authentic sense of self. This emanates throughout their architecture, with designs ranging from traditional homes with extensive flourishes, to modern contemporary residences.

The house we are touring today is the latter—a simple yet sleek abode, which maximises geometric lines and strong design forms. With a tight budget, the home needed to be designed with a minimalist yet family oriented approach. Situated in Waldkraiburg, in the district of Mühldorf, the dwelling is uncomplicated, with an air of style and panache. Designed by Viktor Filimonoff, the house embraces a considered aesthetic, with the owners contributing their thoughts and custom made furniture.

If you would like to take a peek inside this chic and sleek home, check out the images below, and experience the effortless relaxation of a well-designed and styled residence.