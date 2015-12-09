The Apartment with Everything!

Some homes simply have it all—the right lighting, interior architecture, well-placed furniture, and an endless array of the latest gadgets or technology. This is one such dwelling. Replete with everything one could possibly require for stylish, sophisticated, and sleek 21st century living, this apartment is lavish and luxurious. Designed by Isabela Canaan at Arquitetos e Associados, the large condominium features a host of opulent inclusions such as media room, galley kitchen, pizza oven, swimming pool, and outdoor terrace.
Not simply a place for adults and their high-tech accessories, this is a family home, with the children's rooms being designed with style and nous. Bespoke joinery ensures the medium bedrooms make the most of their floorplan, and provide a comfortable area for creativity and imagination.
If you are planning a domestic upgrade, refurbishment or renovation, check out the images below, and journey into an utterly desirable, and stylishly timeless abode.
Wow! This room is unbelievably luxurious and totally extravagant. Featuring more opulent inclusions than most luxury penthouses, this apartment has to be seen to be believed. The colour scheme throughout is earthy and rich. A combination of neutral hues such as stone and ecru, are blended and matched with browns, camel, sand, and cream. Furthermore, greys and some contrasting black shades are added for a truly impressive aesthetic.
To the left of the space there are two seats and a bar upon which to socialise with a cocktail. To the right is the living room, with sumptuous sofas, and at the back of the room there is a media space with a recessed television.
Moving to the back of the room, the living area comes replete with four armchairs, and a recessed television. Boasting a neutral colour scheme, this is an ideal media space to watch sport, relax with friends, or simply listen to some music.
The galley kitchen is truly out of this world! Boasting floor to ceiling cabinets, composite stone worktops, and red accessories, and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting offers ample illumination, and is enhanced with a large window behind the sink.
The overwhelming feeling within this space is a combination of style, and practicality. The joinery fits effortlessly with the colour scheme throughout the dwelling, and the industrial-esque vibe is captivating.
In-keeping with the opulent aesthetic seen throughout the residence, many sophisticated inclusions ensure the property is one of a kind.
Wine storage within apartment buildings is often a difficult and tricky task, as there is no cellar to regulate temperature. In this instance, the architects and designers have incorporated a wine room, which allows the owners to keep their cherished bottles at the ready for any dinner party of event. The formal dining space is striking, and looks out over the large balcony swimming pool.
Not to be outdone by the interior of the house, the outside comes replete with a host of different features and stunning inclusions. An informal dining and entertaining space sits directly next to both the swimming pool and the outdoor kitchen.
The kitchen itself is a truly spectacular and magnificent space. A huge wood over pizza cooker takes centre stage and provides the occupants and guests with a place to prepare and make authentic food. Additionally, the light colour scheme has been maintained, with creams contrasted against medium timber tones. Refined and elegant, this is one unforgettable outdoor entertaining area.
Moving slightly to the left, the swimming pool is a sight to behold. With sweeping panoramic views over the city, the pool lets you cool off, while taking in a little sun.
As if this dwelling couldn't get any more fantastic, there is also a home theatre! Employing a huge screen, bespoke joinery, and earthy tones, the space is sure to impress and enthral.
It is easy to imagine sitting in front of this television, with the family, while watching the latest blockbuster. Additionally, the cupboards provide storage, and an area for audio visual equipment.
Although this may have seemed like a luxury abode for adults, the children have definitely not been forgotten. This family dwelling comes replete with stylish and versatile kids' rooms, which maximise the fun and enjoyment for the household's little people.
In this room, pink and white are the main colours chosen, while the custom joinery offers a place to store toys, clothing, and all manner of adorable accessories.
The next room is much the same as the aforementioned child's sleeping quarters, but has a few different inclusions. The wall mural is a highlight, with graphic imagery and comic book heroes adding to the drama and style of the space. The colour scheme is blue and white, with similar joinery added for storage and shelving. The room is extremely cute, and perfect for a young child.
Within the parent's room the colour scheme and design is slightly more welcoming than the rest of the house. Opting for a combination between luxury, panache, and comfort, this space is effortlessly enjoyable. The bed linen is floral in its appearance, and the feature wall motif is a glorious way to add a welcoming touch within the room.
On the opposite wall we see the built-in joinery and the recessed television. This ensures the room is also the perfect hideout and getaway for parents, creating a restful and relaxing space.
Finally we enter the playroom. This space is fabulous, and wonderfully designed to create an easy area for little ones to play, relax, and enjoy themselves.
Bespoke cabinetry is again employed, providing a space for a television, audio visual equipment, and a small desk. Additionally, there is a large purple sofa that doubles as a bed, if anybody comes to stay. The ambience is playful yet serene, an ideal area for quiet naps, or riotous play-dates.
