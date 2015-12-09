The Apartment with Everything!

Some homes simply have it all—the right lighting, interior architecture, well-placed furniture, and an endless array of the latest gadgets or technology. This is one such dwelling. Replete with everything one could possibly require for stylish, sophisticated, and sleek 21st century living, this apartment is lavish and luxurious. Designed by Isabela Canaan at Arquitetos e Associados, the large condominium features a host of opulent inclusions such as media room, galley kitchen, pizza oven, swimming pool, and outdoor terrace.

Not simply a place for adults and their high-tech accessories, this is a family home, with the children's rooms being designed with style and nous. Bespoke joinery ensures the medium bedrooms make the most of their floorplan, and provide a comfortable area for creativity and imagination.

If you are planning a domestic upgrade, refurbishment or renovation, check out the images below, and journey into an utterly desirable, and stylishly timeless abode.