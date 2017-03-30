16 simple ideas for Peranakan-inspired home decor

So what is exactly is Peranakan decor? First of all, the word Peranakan is a Malay word that translates to mean 'to give birth to'. This unsurprisingly is exactly what Peranakan culture has done to Penang's design scene—it has birthed a completely unique style we're sure you'll love! The design is a combination of cultures, fused together to produce a truly unique and intriguing aesthetic. The Peranakan community was started in the early 15th-century around the trading ports of Malacca and Penang. Found predominantly in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, their design takes elements of Chinese fashion and incorporates the local Malay tastes to create a bright, energetic and wholly loveable style.

Brimming with vivacity, Peranakan style is known for its geometric designs, colourful features and gilt elements. In addition, plenty of timber is utilised throughout to create a style that is suitable for hot, steamy and tropical weather. If this sounds like your cup of tea, we've gathered 16 ideas for Peranakan-inspired home decor. Check them out below…