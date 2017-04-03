12 simple ideas to give your small home a spectacular touch

Are you considering a change at home? Is your décor looking a little dull and in need to a revamp? Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 12 simple and spectacular alterations that will revitalise your abode quickly and easily.

If your home is monotonous, boring, dreary or dowdy then we have a solution for you! Of course, we know that spending money on a renovation is often not in many individuals’ budgets, so we’ve chosen updates that won’t break the bank either.

Our mission is to bring you closer to your home, and to produce a dwelling that invites you in with its well-designed interior aesthetics. Discover our 12 simple ideas below…