6 simple little kitchens for studios and small apartments

It can be hard to find an inspiring kitchenette or mini studio kitchen, which is why we bet today's article will be a hit with our readers—particularly those with small homes.

The small kitchens we show you today range from the simplest little bench, to a neatly packed single line kitchen that uses every inch of floor space. So no matter what your small kitchen plans are, we bet you'll find something here to love. Let's check them out!