8 ingenious storage solutions for under your stairs

Any interior designer will tell you that your home is filled with potential storage that is simply going to waste. And one key area that is prone to being overlooked is your staircase! Think about all that space, underneath your stairs, and you'll soon see that if you could think of a way to unlock it, you'd never need to bemoan a lack of organisation again!

We've found 8 projects that have masterfully used the under-stairs space to create not only incredible storage solutions, but in two of the examples, actual extra rooms! We're not kidding! So if you need a home office or a reading room but can't squeeze one into your property, prepare for some serious inspiration!