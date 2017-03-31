Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ingenious storage solutions for under your stairs

St. Pancras Penthouse , TG Studio TG Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Any interior designer will tell you that your home is filled with potential storage that is simply going to waste. And one key area that is prone to being overlooked is your staircase! Think about all that space, underneath your stairs, and you'll soon see that if you could think of a way to unlock it, you'd never need to bemoan a lack of organisation again! 

We've found 8 projects that have masterfully used the under-stairs space to create not only incredible storage solutions, but in two of the examples, actual extra rooms! We're not kidding! So if you need a home office or a reading room but can't squeeze one into your property, prepare for some serious inspiration!

1. Modular boxes.

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Simple cubby holes under your stairs will give you access to more storage than you ever thought possible, but make them more interesting by staggering the depth and materials used. This wood and white version looks so modular and engaging. 

2. Stealthy drawers.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
If you want to keep your new storage a secret, sleek, hidden drawers are the way to go! Offering huge volumes of room when you need it and simple disappearing from view at all other times, they are the ideal solution. 

3. Blink and you'll miss it!

NUOVE PROSPETTIVE, ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Similar to the hidden drawers, you can embrace disguised cabinets as well! Though you can see the lines on the white side panels here, we don't think you'd naturally assume that large, handy cupboards are found behind them, would you? With shelving inside, there must be a whole household's worth of storage here!

4. A micro office!

Loft a Milano; zona Ripa Ticinese, Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
We told you that you can squeeze a home office under your stairs! With a perfect desk nook and gargantuan amounts of cupboard and drawer space, you could easily run a business empire or complete homework on time here!

5. A little of everything.

casa DIEMME, ellevuelle architetti ellevuelle architetti Modern living room
If you know that you can open up the space under your stairs, be unique about it. Try mixing and matching drawers, cupboards, shelves and even sizes of the storage holes themselves. It will create such a fluid matrix of organisation!

6. Simple bookshelves.

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets.

For more traditional stairs, you might need to adopt a simpler approach, so these lovely bookshelves are just the ticket. Pared back, functional and unfussy, they could even be repurposed as shoe storage, if that's what you need more of.

7. A secret reading nook.

Staircase TG Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Staircase

With storage cubby holes exposed at the side of the stairs here, the underneath section could stand to become something a little more exciting! A plush velvet seat has transformed what could have been dead space into a lovely little reading area and with drawers and cabinets stealthily hidden in place, we think there must be a whole library of books to hand.

8. Outdoor clothing closets!

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
Innovative storage solutions.

We all know that outdoor clothing tends to be bulky and cumbersome, but that's not an issue if you turn your under stairs space into pull-out rails and racks! Apart from the handles here, you'd never know what was being hidden away and it might even free up a small closet, to be turned into an extra bathroom!

Which of these ideas would really benefit your family?

