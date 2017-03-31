8 ingenious storage solutions for under your stairs

Any interior designer will tell you that your home is filled with potential storage that is simply going to waste. And one key area that is prone to being overlooked is your staircase! Think about all that space, underneath your stairs, and you'll soon see that if you could think of a way to unlock it, you'd never need to bemoan a lack of organisation again!
We've found 8 projects that have masterfully used the under-stairs space to create not only incredible storage solutions, but in two of the examples, actual extra rooms! We're not kidding! So if you need a home office or a reading room but can't squeeze one into your property, prepare for some serious inspiration!
Simple cubby holes under your stairs will give you access to more storage than you ever thought possible, but make them more interesting by staggering the depth and materials used. This wood and white version looks so modular and engaging.
If you want to keep your new storage a secret, sleek, hidden drawers are the way to go! Offering huge volumes of room when you need it and simple disappearing from view at all other times, they are the ideal solution.
Similar to the hidden drawers, you can embrace disguised cabinets as well! Though you can see the lines on the white side panels here, we don't think you'd naturally assume that large, handy cupboards are found behind them, would you? With shelving inside, there must be a whole household's worth of storage here!
We told you that you can squeeze a home office under your stairs! With a perfect desk nook and gargantuan amounts of cupboard and drawer space, you could easily run a business empire or complete homework on time here!
If you know that you can open up the space under your stairs, be unique about it. Try mixing and matching drawers, cupboards, shelves and even sizes of the storage holes themselves. It will create such a fluid matrix of organisation!
For more traditional stairs, you might need to adopt a simpler approach, so these lovely bookshelves are just the ticket. Pared back, functional and unfussy, they could even be repurposed as shoe storage, if that's what you need more of.
With storage cubby holes exposed at the side of the stairs here, the underneath section could stand to become something a little more exciting! A plush velvet seat has transformed what could have been dead space into a lovely little reading area and with drawers and cabinets stealthily hidden in place, we think there must be a whole library of books to hand.
We all know that outdoor clothing tends to be bulky and cumbersome, but that's not an issue if you turn your under stairs space into pull-out rails and racks! Apart from the handles here, you'd never know what was being hidden away and it might even free up a small closet, to be turned into an extra bathroom!
