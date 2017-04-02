9 ways to give a small, white kitchen life

White kitchens feel fresh, clean and appealing. But professional kitchen planners often say that one of the most common problems with lots of white kitchens is that they are TOO white. An all-white kitchen can easily tend feel a little too clinical or lacking in warmth.
So how can you combat this problem while keeping up the essential fresh white base of your kitchen? Well, today we'll present 9 excellent ways to add life to an all-white kitchen. Enjoy!
A simple open wooden shelf provides an excellent contrast to the white cupboards in this kitchen. The beauty of wood is that is works perfectly with a neutral colour scheme. It also adds that essential texture and homely goodness to the room.
The splashback is often a good place to explore colour accents. Here, we can see how well a neutral grey works against the contrast of a hanging rail. Those little hanging kitchen accessories can be a good, temporary way to explore more daring colour combinations too.
Kitchen appliances provide a good opportunity to break up the blinding whiteness of a too white kitchen. Chrome appliances are good because the silvery hues are a good neutral accompaniment to white.
One of the cheapest and easiest ways to style up an all white kitchen is by swapping out a couple of kitchen cupboard doors. They don't all need to necessarily match either.
This beautiful sage green kitchen has a sedate, classy ambience. That space above the wall cupboards is often a dead space in the kitchen, so it's good to see it brought to life with a strong colour.
Pendant lights are an excellent opportunity to add more interest to a white kitchen. Here we also have a great dark chalkboard feature wall that adds another bit of verve to the room.
The gorgeous exposed timber and wall beams make this white kitchen really special. The soft variations and texture of wood are the perfect antidote to a clinical kitchen design. This kitchen proves that wood can work with a really modern design too.
This kitchen definitely needs the all-white treatment. The most unique feature here is the wandering shape of the kitchen bench. The dark granite stone kitchen countertop accentuates this feature and adds an element of contrast to the room.
Perhaps the simplest way to add warmth and life to a white kitchen is with a wooden table. If you don't have room for something like this, take some inspiration from the soft and varying texture of the parquet floor and brick wall.
