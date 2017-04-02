9 ways to give a small, white kitchen life

White kitchens feel fresh, clean and appealing. But professional kitchen planners often say that one of the most common problems with lots of white kitchens is that they are TOO white. An all-white kitchen can easily tend feel a little too clinical or lacking in warmth.

So how can you combat this problem while keeping up the essential fresh white base of your kitchen? Well, today we'll present 9 excellent ways to add life to an all-white kitchen. Enjoy!