The Home with a Hidden Façade but Surprise Interior

This single level Japanese home is a self-contained cocoon of natural materials that would make a perfect, contemporary home for a small family. There are few if any natural features on the relatively small site to offer privacy and yet Matsuoka Architects has managed to create private spaces in abundance.

The dark timber panelling that wraps around one side of the home produces much of the privacy. It also allows the architect to open up one side of the home with large windows, creating a home with an airy spaciousness and lots of natural light.

But it's the subtle choices in the use of colour, lines and carefully planned bespoke furniture that this home really shines. Let's take a closer look in pictures.