10 small bathroom ideas you will fall in love with

Of all the rooms in a house, the bathroom is the one where we spend the most time relaxing without any inhibition as we wash away our worries. We also get ready for the day here, or feel energised and renewed after a long hot bath. So it’s necessary for the bathroom to be not only hygienic and functional but also an aesthetically pleasing space. With that in mind, today we will show you how different kinds of coatings and wall options can lend your bathroom a unique pizzazz and make it seem as fashionable as the other rooms in your residence.
Choose tiles from the inventory, so that you land up with different colours and textures. By arranging them artfully, these tiles will enhance the appeal of your bathroom in unusual ways.
Glossy coatings can look brilliant and clean in the bathroom. You can pick dark colours as well, to contrast light-hued walls, and these coatings are easy to maintain too.
Mosaic tiles of different hues can be combined tastefully to create unique coatings for your bathroom, as you can see in this creation by the architects at Goodnova Godiniaux. Don’t use too many colours though, and try to stick to neutrals or pastels.
Pastel hues ensure a very soothing and stylish environment in bathrooms, and have become popular recently. Check out how inviting this corner looks with its pastel walls, inbuilt bookshelves and a sensuous tub.
Customised wallpapers with geometric prints can infuse your bathroom with an artistic appeal. It will look exclusive, but you need to pick a material which resists moisture.
Natural stone can look warm and sophisticated in any bathroom, and complement any other material or colour nicely. If you think it’s too expensive, go for customised coatings which resemble stone.
Antique mirrors like the one shown here can not only look impressive and boho chic, they can also make your bathroom look big and bright. Combine it with a retro-style chandelier for a regal bathing atmosphere. Visit flea markets for this mirror, since they can be expensive otherwise.
Though traditional, marble looks timeless, stylish and luxurious in any bathroom. You can pick the bathroom furniture in dark hues to contrast the marble cladding.
Today, decorative stones are available in a variety of colours, shapes and textures. So choose something which looks good in your bathroom and fits your budget. Combine stone with wood for a rustic feel if you wish.
