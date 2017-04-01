Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small bathroom ideas you will fall in love with

Justwords Justwords
Appartement Caulaincourt Paris, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern bathroom
Of all the rooms in a house, the bathroom is the one where we spend the most time relaxing without any inhibition as we wash away our worries. We also get ready for the day here, or feel energised and renewed after a long hot bath. So it’s necessary for the bathroom to be not only hygienic and functional but also an aesthetically pleasing space. With that in mind, today we will show you how different kinds of coatings and wall options can lend your bathroom a unique pizzazz and make it seem as fashionable as the other rooms in your residence.

1.1 Resin and wooden textures

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
PASSAGE CITRON

1.2 More wood and resin

Meuble vasque béton ciré, ATLANTIC BAIN ATLANTIC BAIN BathroomBathtubs & showers Stone Wood effect
ATLANTIC BAIN

2.1 Lovely mix and match

Prosit - sicilian bistrot, Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Choose tiles from the inventory, so that you land up with different colours and textures. By arranging them artfully, these tiles will enhance the appeal of your bathroom in unusual ways.

2.2 More varieties

Квартира в стиле лофт, ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ Industrial style bathroom
ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ

3. Glossy surfaces

Bad Familie W., Klotz Badmanufaktur GmbH Klotz Badmanufaktur GmbH Bathroom
Klotz Badmanufaktur GmbH

Glossy coatings can look brilliant and clean in the bathroom. You can pick dark colours as well, to contrast light-hued walls, and these coatings are easy to maintain too.

4.1 Beautiful mosaic

homify Modern bathroom
homify

Mosaic tiles of different hues can be combined tastefully to create unique coatings for your bathroom, as you can see in this creation by the architects at Goodnova Godiniaux. Don’t use too many colours though, and try to stick to neutrals or pastels.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4.2 More mosaic

Rénovation d'un garage en local , Expression d'Intérieurs Expression d'Intérieurs Modern bathroom
Expression d&#39;Intérieurs

5. Pastel magic

Rénovation appartement parisien années 30, Decorexpat Decorexpat Modern bathroom
Decorexpat

Pastel hues ensure a very soothing and stylish environment in bathrooms, and have become popular recently. Check out how inviting this corner looks with its pastel walls, inbuilt bookshelves and a sensuous tub.

6.1 Artsy impact

Smart Froms Pixers Minimalist style bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,abstract,triangles,geometric
Pixers

Smart Froms

Customised wallpapers with geometric prints can infuse your bathroom with an artistic appeal. It will look exclusive, but you need to pick a material which resists moisture.

6.2 Trendy stripes

Appartement Caulaincourt Paris, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern bathroom
Hélène de Tassigny

7. Elegant natural stone

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathroom
Pixcity

Natural stone can look warm and sophisticated in any bathroom, and complement any other material or colour nicely. If you think it’s too expensive, go for customised coatings which resemble stone.

8.1 Charming antique mirror

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style bathroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Antique mirrors like the one shown here can not only look impressive and boho chic, they can also make your bathroom look big and bright. Combine it with a retro-style chandelier for a regal bathing atmosphere. Visit flea markets for this mirror, since they can be expensive otherwise.

8.2 Oxidised mirrors

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling Rupert Bevan Ltd BathroomMirrors
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling

9. Classic in marble

VILLA - GRIMAUD - Pierre naturelle, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Rustic style bathroom
PASSAGE CITRON

Though traditional, marble looks timeless, stylish and luxurious in any bathroom. You can pick the bathroom furniture in dark hues to contrast the marble cladding.

10. Lovely decorative stones

Chalet DAG, Chevallier Architectes Chevallier Architectes Modern bathroom
Chevallier Architectes

Today, decorative stones are available in a variety of colours, shapes and textures. So choose something which looks good in your bathroom and fits your budget. Combine stone with wood for a rustic feel if you wish.  

Here’s another story - 9 common interior design mistakes to avoid at all costs

The sleek but simple family flat with a dreamy balcony
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

